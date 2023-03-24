Mobile gaming habits have become the backyard of fast-growing startups of Türkiye, which has managed to give birth to two unicorns – ventures with a valuation of over $1 billion – in the industry in the last three years alone.

Peak and Dream Games have emerged as the most important examples of successful investments in game startups from Türkiye. The founders of Dream Games, a mobile gaming startup that turned out to be Türkiye's fastest unicorn ever, are all Peak Games alumni.

What’s more, more successful examples are emerging, encouraging both game developers and investors alike.

The trend is spearheaded by hyper-casual mobile games, which rely solely on large advertising expenditures and encourage continuous playing habits. Now, the number of studios that generate millions of dollars in revenue through in-game purchases and develop games with high user loyalty is on the rise.

Human capital

Human capital is the most valuable resource for gaming companies. Building a more talented gaming studio requires investment in skilled human resources.

Creating unique games is possible with a creative team with high graphic and animation skills, fun scenarios and sound engineers.

In short, in order to increase game exports, game studios must have the opportunity to keep their talent in Türkiye. In fact, many game studios are even creating living spaces in the office to encourage employees to spend time together.

Additionally, some offer company shares as a way to retain employees for the long term. In short, the way is open for company employees to work for long periods.

Investors

Many investors are pursuing gaming startups that have not yet received their first investment. Ventures are also making deals with reliable and well-connected investors that will make them focus on their own businesses.

Startups like Tiramisu Games and Vertigo, which rely on monthly customer spending, have chosen to work with experienced and well-connected investors like Erdem Yurdanur and Emre Berkin. The founding team can thus focus on developing new games while receiving guidance and support from experienced names in terms of investment.