Google will start charging new fees for ads served in the U.K., Turkey and Austria beginning Nov. 1, the company said in an email sent to its customers Tuesday.

The additional new fees will include a 5% Regulatory Operating Cost in Turkey and a 5% fee in Austria, with a 2% fee added to customer invoices or statements for the U.K. ads.

The additional charges aim to comply with regulations in Turkey, while in Austria they are aimed at covering the cost of a new digital tax, the company statement noted.

Turkey’s parliament in November 2019 passed new laws on tax regulations, including new taxes on digital services.

The regulation saw a 7.5% tax on digital advertising and content. The tax includes all manner of online advertisements and services that allow digital content to be heard, watched, or downloaded.

The additional Google fees will be shown on the customer’s invoice as a separate item per country. They will also be displayed in the "transactions" section of the customer’s Google Ads account.

The company statement added if a customer pays through monthly invoicing or automatic payments, these fees will be added in addition to their account budget.

For manual payments, fees are set to be charged after payment is complete.

"You may be left with an open balance that will be automatically deducted from your next prepayment," the company added in its email sent to the customers.

Taxes such as sales tax, value-added tax (VAT), goods and services tax (GST) or the Quebec sales tax (QST), which are being applied in the countries in question, can also be applied to the new fees.