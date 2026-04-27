Google announced a $750 million fund to support business partners and startups building AI agents, in one of the most significant ecosystem investments unveiled at Google Cloud Next 2026.

The initiative aims to accelerate the shift from chatbot-based systems to action-oriented AI agents, software capable of executing tasks autonomously, while helping startups overcome commercialization barriers and scale globally.

In the enterprise world, adopting AI tools often involves lengthy security and compliance processes that can delay procurement for months. With the new fund and deeper marketplace integration, Google is seeking to remove what it describes as enterprise sales friction for AI startups.

The message is clear: beyond providing infrastructure, Google is positioning itself as both a distribution channel and an investor. Applications for the program have opened via Google Cloud.

Global marketing, procurement support

The $750 million resource will support not only the research and development (R&D) processes of startups but also their marketing and corporate procurement processes.

According to Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO, the program rests on three core pillars.

First, go-to-market support will allow AI agents developed by startups to be distributed directly through Gemini Enterprise and the Google Cloud Marketplace, providing immediate access to global enterprise customers.

Second, development credits will offer substantial cloud resources to teams training and scaling AI agents on Google’s infrastructure.

Third, engineering support will connect startups directly with experts from Google DeepMind and Google Cloud, enabling hands-on collaboration.

Competitions, founder programs

Alongside the fund, Google introduced several ecosystem initiatives aimed at accelerating innovation.

Among them is the "AI Agents Challenge," a global competition offering $90,000 in prizes and running through June 5. Participating teams will build autonomous systems using Gemini Enterprise, with each team receiving $500 in cloud credits upon entry.

In June, selected founders will gather in Mountain View for a two-day program, where they will engage with Google executives at the Gemini Startup Forum and explore scaling opportunities.

Additional events include a cybersecurity-focused forum in London and a dedicated summit later in the year targeting startups applying AI in cybersecurity.

Compressing long research

Google also unveiled two new eighth-generation tensor processing units, TPU 8T and TPU 8i, marking the first time the company has designed separate chips from the ground up for distinct AI workloads.

These chips are said to dramatically shorten research timelines, potentially reducing processes that once took a decade to as little as a year, particularly in drug discovery and advanced scientific research.

A major transformation is underway with new chip designs in AI technology and the mobilization of AI agents.

Google's Senior VP and CTO of AI and Infrastructure Amin Vahdat introduced the eighth-generation TPU super chips at the heart of this change.

On the first day of Google Cloud Next, Vahdat's explanations demonstrated how the acceleration in AI will reinvent not only tech giants but also fields like health and science that directly touch our lives, using striking examples understandable to ordinary people.

Vahdat stated that experiencing a 2x, 4x, 8x, or even 10x leap in processing power within just one year is breathtaking, opening doors to brand-new use cases previously deemed "impossible" by engineers.

For the first time, instead of producing a single general-purpose chip, Google announced two separate eighth-generation chips designed from scratch for entirely different needs.

The TPU 8T is optimized for training large-scale AI models, connecting up to 9,600 chips in a high-performance cluster. It delivers nearly three times the processing power and four times faster data transfer compared to the previous generation.

The TPU 8i, designed for inference, focuses on real-time responsiveness, enabling AI systems to process thousands of simultaneous queries. It offers up to 10 times greater compute performance and a sevenfold increase in memory capacity.

Era of waiting for CFO reports ending

Leading organizations at the Google Cloud Next 2026 stage declared that AI agents are not just operational tools but have fundamentally changed strategic decision-making mechanisms.

Especially in financial services, the transformation is shaking traditional hierarchies. Now, companies and individuals no longer need weekly reports or complex tables from CFOs to learn about their financial status.

The message from Google Cloud Next 2026 is very clear: The successful institutions of the future will not be those that keep financial data in static reports, but those that transform this data into an instantly conversational "living intelligence."

Citi Wealth, as the flagship of this transformation, introduced the "Citi Sky" platform. The most striking point emphasized by Andy Sieg, head of Citi Wealth, is that instead of getting lost in complex banking applications or long meetings, customers ask the most critical question directly: "Is my financial situation doing well?"

Using Google DeepMind infrastructure, Citi Sky answers this question in real time, blending it not just with numbers but with market analyses and future insights. This proves that financial consultancy has evolved from a "waiting process" into an instant "interaction process."

Türk Telekom expands affordable 5G smartphone options for consumers

Türk Telekom is expanding access to 5G by offering a range of competitively priced smartphones, as Türkiye's transition to next-generation connectivity gains momentum.

Since the 5G rollout earlier this month, the operator is positioning mid-to-upper segment devices as a cost-effective entry point for users unwilling to pay premium prices for high-end models.

Its current portfolio highlights 5G-compatible smartphones priced between TL 17,500 (about $389) and TL 20,000.

Among the featured models are Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Xiaomi Redmi 15C 5G, Nothing Phone 1, General Mobile GM 26 Pro, Oppo A5 5G and Tecno Spark 40 5G, devices that combine performance with relative affordability and are gaining traction among tech-focused consumers.

Tariff bundles, incentives

Customers purchasing devices through Türk Telekom retail channels are also being offered a range of bundled incentives. Users switching to the company's "New Generation Tariffs" can benefit from significant discounts on selected 5G-compatible smartphones.

In addition, postpaid customers who either purchase a 5G device or enroll in the campaign with an existing compatible handset receive 50GB of complimentary mobile data valid for 30 days.

Flexible payment options, including installment plans at cash price or billing through monthly invoices, are designed to lower the upfront cost barrier.

Lowering entry barrier to 5G

Beyond faster speeds, 5G technology promises lower latency, enabling smoother gaming, higher-quality video streaming and more responsive mobile applications.

By focusing on sub-TL 20,000 devices, Türk Telekom is aiming to ease access to these capabilities and accelerate adoption across a broader user base.

Consumers looking to upgrade can visit Türk Telekom stores or browse available models through the operator's online channels as part of the ongoing transition to 5G-enabled services.

EU moves to curb planned obsolescence with 10-year rule for smartphones

The European Union is set to impose sweeping new rules on smartphone design, requiring longer-lasting and user-replaceable batteries from 2027 in a bid to tackle planned obsolescence.

Under its battery regulations adopted in 2023, all smartphones sold across the bloc will need to feature batteries that can be easily replaced by users without specialized tools or reliance on authorized service providers.

The move marks not just a technical adjustment, but a broader shift in consumer rights, sustainability policy and product design philosophy.

Used phone batteries from different brands, Prague, Czechia, April 25, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

The new framework aims to eliminate one of the most criticized industry practices: devices designed in ways that make repairs difficult or uneconomical. Manufacturers will be required to ensure that batteries can be removed using simple tools, fundamentally changing current design approaches.

Targeting battery degradation

A key component of the regulation focuses on durability. The EU mandates that batteries must retain at least 80% of their capacity after 800 charge cycles, a threshold designed to extend device lifespans and reduce premature replacement.

In parallel, a "battery passport" system will be introduced by 2027, providing greater transparency on environmental impact, lifecycle and recycling processes.

Right to repair

At the core of the policy is Europe's growing electronic waste challenge. Millions of smartphones are discarded each year, often due to declining battery performance rather than full device failure.

The European Commission aims to extend average device lifetimes and reduce the need for frequent upgrades.

The regulation also reinforces the "right to repair" movement, giving consumers greater control over the products they own and use.

In response to shifting regulatory pressure, manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo have already begun evolving toward more modular and repair-friendly designs.

Earlier regulatory interventions have demonstrated the EU's global influence. Apple, for example, was compelled to adopt USB-C charging standards in its devices following EU rules, changes that ultimately benefited consumers worldwide.