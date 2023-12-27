Sustainability has become a focal point for numerous corporations and startups alike. With an increasing emphasis on measuring and reducing carbon footprints through agile startups and technology, the number of programs dedicated to sustainability-focused funds and financial resources within the entrepreneurial ecosystem is on the rise.

In collaboration with Türkiye Girişimcilik Vakfı and Hackquarters, Türkiye’s entrepreneurship landscape is witnessing the commencement of the first phase of a new acceleration program, Workup4Future, supported primarily by the country’s largest private lender Işbank.

The objective of Workup4Future is to support initiatives in the sustainable entrepreneurship domain in Türkiye, contributing to the growth of the ecosystem.

The aspiration for a more livable world has become a central theme, and the pressing global need for sustainable and inclusive economic development underscores the growing importance and quantity of ventures capable of creating social and environmental impact.

Technological solutions

Işbank, prioritizing sustainability across all entrepreneurial activities, intends to use Workup4Future to help scale impact ventures producing technological solutions within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework, particularly focusing on disaster technologies.

The inaugural phase of the program features the selection of seven impact ventures: Binamod, From Your Eyes, Some Carbon, Swatchloop, VerdantWave, Waste Log and Workybe. The startups were chosen by a jury consisting of impact investors and experienced figures in social entrepreneurship from Türkiye Girişimcilik Vakfı and Hackquarters.

The selected ventures will undergo a four-month program that includes technological and infrastructure support, mentorship from industry experts, targeted training, business model development and scaling and impact measurement.

Notably, these ventures will have the opportunity to connect with investors actively involved in this field, such as Maxis Venture Capital Investment Fund, Founder One, Arya Venture Capital Investment Fund and Işbank 100th Year Venture Capital.

Furthermore, the ventures will benefit from networking opportunities with Işbank and its group companies, Türkiye Girişimcilik Vakfı's national and international network, and gain access to customer acquisition, concept validation efforts and product/service sales opportunities. Additionally, ventures will enjoy the convenience of free office space at Iş Kule Workup Area.

1st cycle ventures

Binamod: A technology initiative collecting information from buildings to assist corporate and individual clients in building maintenance, purchase and leasing decisions, prioritizing earthquake risk assessment, damage evaluation, reinforcement and disaster management scenarios.

From Your Eyes: An artificial intelligence-backed technology designing the most technological and customizable form of visual experience for a broad spectrum from humans to machines.

Some Carbon: A research and development (R&D) initiative developing modular systems to convert emissions from chimneys into sustainable fuels.

Swatchloop: A platform specifically bringing digital transformation to the recycling processes of textile waste, ensuring control, traceability and sustainability in waste management processes.

VerdantWave: A technology company producing durable biocomposite polymers by utilizing cellulose-based biomass waste with high carbon content.

Waste Log: A waste management initiative that brings separated waste at its source together with licensed waste collection companies, accelerating waste discovery through its mobile application.

WorkyBe: A sustainability initiative aiming to enhance energy, equipment and team efficiency by combining artificial intelligence-based analyses and digital process management on a single platform.

Boğaziçi Ventures backs Toon Metal as game investments gain pace

Boğaziçi Ventures, with its BV Growth fund, continues to make technology-focused investments, concentrating on talented teams with growth potential in international markets and proven business models. Beyond providing financial support, the venture capital firm is committed to offering mentorship and building business networks for startups, facilitating international growth processes.

Reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation and driving transformation in the gaming sector, the company is concluding 2023 with another investment, having added Toon Metal Games, a developer of casual and hybrid casual games, to the BV Growth Fund portfolio. Toon Metal Games has secured a $250,000 investment from Boğaziçi Ventures at a valuation of $2.5 million.

Burak Balık, managing partner at Boğaziçi Ventures, emphasized the firm's robust presence in the gaming sector and the aim to further broaden its strategic investment portfolio.

"Focusing on innovative projects in the gaming sector, we continue our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and investing in technologies that add value to the industry. As Boğaziçi Ventures, we will persist in leading the transformation process of the gaming industry by supporting creative ideas and innovation," Balık said.

Mobile games take center stage

Founded in September 2021, Toon Metal Games has emerged as a prominent game development studio specializing in casual and hybrid casual game genres. The founders, Gökçe Kaya (head of studio–product/game design), Önder Yüceur (head of tech), and Deniz Ensari (head of art & design), boast over eight years of experience in the gaming industry.

From left, Toon Metal Games co-founder Gökçe Kaya, Boğaziçi Ventures managing partner Burak Balık, and Toon Metal Games co-founder Önder Yüceur. (Courtesy of Boğaziçi Ventures)

The team that has been involved in the development of the multiplayer online role-playing game Sanalika has played key roles in various ventures. They were part of the development team for Türkiye's first VR RPG game, Dede Korkut, successfully published on the Oculus Store, before they went on to develop a series of VR and mobile games.

Their board game "Crazy Okey," combining the mechanics of Okey and Uno card games, achieved significant success, being selected as the game of the day three times by Apple and ranking in the top five in the Board and Card categories on the iOS platform.

Introducing their first game, Hamster Escapes (arcade idle), a year ago, Toon Metal developed TinyDoku, a game featuring arranging tiny house-style homes and playing Sudoku. Continuing their success in the arcade idle genre with the World Cup-themed Stadium Master, the studio is currently in the soft launch phase for the game Beauty Salon, where players manage a beauty salon.

Gökçe Kaya, co-founder of Toon Metal Games, said Boğaziçi Ventures' support as a leading investor "demonstrates their confidence and belief in us."

"We will utilize the investment to expand our team, enhance our experience and know-how in hybrid casual and casual game genres, and produce new games," said Kaya.

Türk Telekom's art exhibition resonates with visually impaired

In a bid to bridge the gap between technology and culture, Türk Telekom has organized the "Talking Paintings Digital Art Exhibition," which has garnered significant attention from art enthusiasts.

The exhibition reflected one of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies' dedication to social responsibility and also highlighted the transformative power of technology in making art accessible to diverse audiences, fostering inclusivity in cultural experiences.

Guided by the principle of equal opportunity in art access, the exhibition, held at the Atatürk Cultural Center, where Türk Telekom channels its technological expertise into the realm of culture and art, offered a unique art experience to all visitors, especially visually impaired enthusiasts.

Nearly 10,000 art lovers visited the exhibition, featuring works with audio descriptions, painting commentaries and sensory effects.

Arif Sancaktaroğlu, director of corporate communications at Türk Telekom, emphasized the company's commitment to fostering equal opportunities across various fields, from education to technology, through their social responsibility projects.

"As Türk Telekom, we aim to provide equal opportunities in every aspect of life, from education to art and from daily life to technology, through our social responsibility projects under the banner of 'Valuable to Türkiye,'" said Sancaktaroğlu.

Titled "Talking Paintings – Selection from the National Palaces Painting Museum Collection," the exhibition opened its doors on Dec. 3, commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Featuring a selection of 20 works from the National Palaces Painting Museum, which hosts one of the country's richest collections, the exhibition showcased masterpieces from both Turkish and foreign painters. From Osman Hamdi Bey to Halil Pasha, and from Fausto Zonaro to Ayvazovski, the works of diverse artists come together to engage art lovers in a captivating experience.

HABER 3 - An art enthusiast listens to an audio description at the "Talking Paintings Digital Art Exhibition," in Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 22, 2023. (AA Photo)

Türk Telekom's audio content service for the visually impaired, the "Talking Paintings" section within the Telephone Library application, introduced new paintings with a unique concept and provided an immersive experience through Dec. 24. It attracted not only visually impaired individuals but also members of various associations and participants from Türk Telekom's corporate social responsibility projects.

Accessible living

Sancaktaroğlu highlighted the company's focus on people. "By placing people at the center, Türk Telekom sees providing equal opportunities as our main goal through our social responsibility projects under the 'Valuable to Türkiye' umbrella. As the main supporter, we blend culture and art with technology at the Atatürk Cultural Center, offering an accessible experience for everyone with the 'Sesli Adımlar' (Audible Steps) application," he noted.

He said the platform enables visually and hearing-impaired art enthusiasts to freely spend their time in the closed and open areas of the Atatürk Cultural Center

"Our exhibition welcomed numerous visitors from non-governmental organizations, municipal disability and social life centers, and schools for the visually impaired. We presented a new collection added to the 'Talking Paintings' section in Türk Telekom's Telephone Library application, designed with a unique concept for art enthusiasts," said Sancaktaroğlu.

"Continuing our commitment to creating projects that add value to Türkiye, Türk Telecom remains dedicated to working towards accessible technology for everyone."