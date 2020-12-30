Turkey plans to launch its fifth-generation satellite on the night between Monday and Tuesday next week, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister announced Wednesday.

The new-generation communication satellite, equipped with the latest technology and higher capacity, will provide television services and improve broadband data networks.

Following the Türksat 5A satellite, the country will also launch another communication satellite, the Türksat 5B, in June, Adil Karaismailoğlu announced in Turkey’s Black Sea province of Ordu.

Turkey signed an agreement with the global aerospace company Airbus in 2017 for the production of the Türksat 5A and 5B orbiters.

Türksat 5A was built in collaboration between Türksat, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Airbus Defense and Space.

The satellite will be launched by the U.S.-based technology company SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the U.S. state of Florida, according to the private rocket company’s website.

The satellite will sit in fixed orbit on the broadcast band of the 31st meridian east and is expected to weigh 3.5 tons at launch.

It will cover Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and large regions of Africa.

While the satellite's capacity will be 45% greater, its lifespan is said to be two times more compared with previous generations.

Jean-Marc Nasr, head of space systems for Airbus, earlier this month said the satellite would have a 30-year lifespan.

The initial liftoff had been planned for Nov. 30 but was postponed.

“Built by Airbus Defense and Space with significant Turkish contributions, the Turkish 5A satellite will provide Ku-band television broadcast services over Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and Africa,” SpaceX’s website says.

Karaismailoğlu said previously that Turkey’s new communication satellites, including Türksat 5A, 5B and 6A, will make the country more powerful in space.

The country is also working on building its own Türksat 6A. The production is ongoing and is using completely domestic sourcing in the capital Ankara.

It is a product of the collaboration between the Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry as well as organizations and companies such as leading defense firm Aselsan, TAI and CTech, along with Türksat and the country’s top scientific body, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK).

It will place Turkey among 10 countries capable of producing their own satellites.

The contract for Türksat 6A was signed on Dec. 15, 2014. The satellite is expected to be launched in 2022.