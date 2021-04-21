Fintech venture founder Insha Ventures has implemented a new generation remote customer acquisition platform, KimlikBasit, in collaboration with the identity management platform Identify Turkey. With KimlikBasit, remote customer acquisition processes are completely transferred to digital.

The development of the platform came as fintech startups are working on developing new solutions for identity verification. In this way, institutions are getting simpler solutions for identity verification and remote customer acquisition.

Insha Ventures, which was established by Albaraka Türk Participation Bank and started operating in Istanbul as Turkey's first fintech venture builder in 2020, continues to add new products and services to its solution range.

KimlikBasit – implemented by the company together with the Turkey unit of Identify, one of the largest identity management platform (IMPaaS) providers in Germany – offers anti-fraud, anti-money laundering solutions and legal obligations with its remote end-to-end identity verification service, while facilitating remote customer acquisition processes and providing cost advantages.

KimlikBasit supports all types of user authentication up to KYC (know your customer) 5, especially in industries that provide financial services and where user authentication processes are important.

Supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies, KimlikBasit performs verification by reading data and videoconferencing via the user's identity or passport. With KimlikBasit, which is also widely used in the completion of existing customer information and in additional transaction security protocols, verification via mobile application and web is possible. A company that receives the product or service can also manage its users through a panel. Call center employee training and application programming interface (API) integration are also provided with this new product.

Yakup Sezer, general manager of Insha Ventures, said they “combined Insha Ventues' customer experience in digital banking and Identify's sales experience in Germany with the fintech venture, KimlikBasit, which provides services in Turkey's next-generation remote customer acquisition field.”

"KimlikBasit is a fintech venture operating in the field of call center-supported remote customer acquisition, providing artificial intelligence-supported biometric data comparison and verification, with solutions designed for businesses, especially financial institutions, to prevent money laundering and identity fraud (AML/KYC),” he said.

Sezer added that by providing a complimentary service to the digital transformation of financial institutions and companies, KimlikBasit makes a difference with AI-supported biometric comparison and verification and provides usage and cost advantages in nonbanking areas.

He underlined that KimlikBasit is an effective solution in combating counterfeiting, while also providing legal obligations. "Call center agent training and customer experience-oriented process management are among the services we offer with KimlikBasit. Thus, we differentiate from our competitors in the market," he added.

New customer in 10 minutes

Ali Haydar Ünsal, general manager of Identify Turkey, also commenting on the platform said, “as Identify Turkey, we combine our experiences in remote identification in Germany with Insha Ventures in Turkey and implement the KimlikBasit platform.”

“We are excited to be a critical part of this digital transformation while witnessing the transformation of the sectors in Turkey through regulations," he said, further noting: "In this period when the customer experience has undergone a significant change, we make it easier for companies in critical sectors such as e-commerce, banking, automotive and capital markets to acquire new customers within 10 minutes. With Identify Turkey Academy, we ensure that customer representatives are trained in accordance with regulations. We will complete the digital transformation of institutions by offering all these services to companies on the KimlikBasit platform."