Investments in generative artificial intelligence rose nearly ninefold in 2023 from the previous year, according to a report highlighting the industry's skyrocketing growth, which has led to a major surge in demand for data centers.

Schneider Electric has hosted an international press day to discuss the impact of AI on data centers, covering applications across various sectors, data center energy consumption and sustainability strategies.

Investments in artificial intelligence have sparked a new Digital Renaissance reminiscent of the rapid and transformative rise of the internet in the late 1990s.

Generative AI investments reached $25.2 billion last year, nearly nine times the investment of 2022 and about 30 times the amount in 2019, according to the Stanford University's AI Index Report.

The report found that generative AI accounted for over one-quarter of all AI-related private investment in 2023.

The increase significantly amplifies the need for data centers and energy demands.

Schneider Electric offers opportunities for data center companies to adopt AI technologies and adapt their infrastructures accordingly. However, this growth brings challenges in sustainability and capacity.

By 2028, AI is expected to push data center power demand beyond 18 gigawatts (GW), surpassing current growth rates. Schneider Electric supports the transition from low to high-density configurations by optimizing physical infrastructure.

Solutions for sustainability goals

Due to their high energy demands, data centers face significant environmental sustainability challenges. Addressing this issue is crucial for institutions to support their energy needs with appropriate solutions.

Experienced in digital transformation for energy management and automation, Schneider Electric introduced new model-based automated sustainability reporting features in its "EcoStruxure IT" data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software.

By optimizing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing operational resilience, Schneider Electric ensures data centers operate more sustainably. The EcoStruxure IT software measures and reports on data center performance, enabling companies to achieve up to 22.5% energy savings with advanced energy management capabilities.

EU regulations

Schneider Electric's Green IT Program results from three years of strategic investment and rigorous testing and development.

Users can better monitor and manage their energy and resource consumption through historical data analysis and detailed metrics. With third-party integrations and data export features, users can report the real-time energy performance of data centers via an intuitive reporting engine.

These new features help users comply with upcoming regulations such as the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED).

As efficiency in energy consumption increasingly relies on AI, collaboration among major corporations becomes inevitable. The partnership between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA has revolutionized data center infrastructure, advancing edge AI and digital twin technologies.

Schneider Electric introduced three new retrofit reference designs for data center operators looking to integrate AI clusters into existing facilities and a new build design specifically for NVIDIA's accelerated computing clusters.

Sagrada Familia's data center solution

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has partnered with Schneider Electric to meet its data center needs amid its extensive ongoing construction project.

Within 16 weeks, Schneider Electric delivered an on-site manufactured, tested, and portable data center solution. This solution offered a new data center that met security standards and performance requirements while supporting Sagrada Familia's growth.

Additionally, its mobile structure enables it to be relocated based on construction demands.

Schneider Electric continues to lead the industry by offering innovative solutions that integrate AI technologies into data center operations, ensuring sustainability.

Designed by Antoni Gaudi, the iconic basilica in Barcelona has integrated a modular on-site data center to manage its complex and extensive data needs. This decision was driven by the necessity to enhance visitor experience and support ongoing construction and maintenance at the site, which accommodates millions of visitors annually.

Türk Telekom embraces green grid tech for sustainability

As sustainability goals become effective across all sectors, including telecommunications, energy and manufacturing, Türk Telekom is taking steps toward green grid goals with global and local partners to contribute to sustainability objectives.

The European Union will purchase services and products at its customs gates based on sustainability criteria. These objectives also influence transformation projects in the telecommunications sector.

Türk Telekom, a pioneer in Türkiye's digital transformation, has recently announced a collaboration with ZTE and Netaş to implement new-generation green grid technologies and applications that contribute to environmental sustainability.

The company integrates next-generation technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data centers while considering sustainability targets.

Sustainability in 5G transformation

Mobile broadband is essential for both smart cities and vertical industries. AI technology and 5G mobile communication infrastructure offer significant solutions across various fields, from health care and manufacturing to logistics and mobility.

5G technology accelerates the transition of many industries to the data economy in terms of efficiency. Türk Telekom and Schneider Electric are combining their strengths in the field of industrial automation.

Their agreement, which includes end-to-end solutions for corporate customers in industrial automation, positions both companies as strategic partners in digital transformation and sustainability during the 5G preparation process. It also aims to contribute to Türkiye's long-term industrial strategies.

Green grid applications

To contribute to environmental sustainability, Türk Telekom has taken significant steps with investments in solar energy systems and electric charging stations.

The company announced agreements with global and local partners to implement a new-generation green grid and applications for sustainable technologies.

As part of the collaboration, projects will include the use of solar energy systems in the infrastructure of mobile base stations, the application of AI-based smart software solutions that dynamically predict load and optimize resources based on traffic at base stations, the use of data center servers with new-generation liquid cooling technology (LIC-Liquid Immersion Cooling), and energy savings by controlling and shutting down unused PON ports in new-generation fiber network solutions with smart algorithms.

1 in 5 people in Türkiye invest in cryptocurrency

About 6.8% of the global population has invested in cryptocurrency, while this figure rises to 19.8% in Türkiye, according to Rachel Conlan, chief marketing officer at Binance.

Conlan suggested that necessary regulatory decisions and licensing would help create a market that the remaining 80% can trust and engage with crypto in a more secure environment.

Her remarks came during the "Binance TR Super Meetup," which brought together leading figures in the cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem in the Aegean Izmir province's famous Çeşme district.

"Globally, the penetration rate, or the percentage of people involved in crypto, stands at 6.8%. In Türkiye, however, this rate is 19.8%, significantly higher than the global average. With regulatory decisions and the acquisition of licenses, it is not just the 19% already involved in crypto, but the remaining 80% will also have the opportunity to engage, thanks to a more secure understanding being formed," she said.

"This equates to over 500 million users globally. As Binance, we currently hold 15% of this market, which is very important for us. We are now transitioning to Binance 2.0, having reached 200 million users. From here, our goal is to figure out how to reach 1 billion users."

Binance TR ranks 14th

Mücahit Dönmez, CEO of Binance TR, emphasized that Binance Global has long been the clear leader.

He shared that Binance Türkiye's daily trading volume is roughly $250 million, sometimes fluctuating between $100 million and $150 million and $300 million and $400 million on different days.

Mücahit Dönmez, CEO of Binance TR, and Rachel Conlan, chief marketing officer at Binance. (Courtesy of Binance TR)

He expressed pride in Binance Türkiye's recent achievements. "At the beginning of 2023, Binance Türkiye was ranked as the 50th best exchange in the world by Coin Market Cap. By the end of 2023, we had risen to 20th place. Today, Binance Türkiye is ranked 14th globally, not just as a local branch but as a standalone entity. This is a significant leap from the 50th to the 14th position."

10 million users

Highlighting the high rate of adaptation in Türkiye, Dönmez said, "Globally, we are fourth in terms of investor engagement, with the participation rate increasing from 16% to 40%. Although comprehensive studies in this area are lacking, it is estimated that around 10 million-12 million people in Türkiye have an account with at least one exchange."

"Even if we take the lower estimate of 10 million, it is still a small fraction of the country's 80 million population. Excluding those just above 18, a significant portion of the population has yet to be reached," he added.

Innovation hub

Conlan emphasized Türkiye's potential to be a top global player in cryptocurrency, stressing it could always be among the top three or five countries in the world, not just in terms of trading but also as part of a larger ecosystem that includes innovations and company formations.

"It's not just about trading crypto assets; it's a vast ecosystem that goes beyond merely buying and selling crypto. With innovations, companies, and various structures that can be established, Türkiye has the potential to become a hub of innovation in this field," she said.

"Being Irish, I can provide an example: over the last 10-15 years, since 2008, we've seen how B2B companies coming to Ireland have completely transformed their economy in the Web 2.0 space. Now, we can see a similar opportunity for Türkiye in Web 3.0. In the next decade, the establishment of B2B or other structures within the Web 3.0 ecosystem could bring significant economic opportunities and transformation to Türkiye."