Focusing on green and digital transformation, the Eureka Global Innovation Summit 2024, hosted by Türkiye, is set to be held in Istanbul on June 13-14 with the participation of Eureka member countries and industry leaders.

Taking place at the Haliç Congress Center, this year's event, organized by Eureka Türkiye's chair, is being coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and is expected to see the participation of Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

The summit will focus on topics spanning green and digital transformation, data dynamics, smart cities and urban innovation and will include various sessions such as thematic panels, presentations and country sessions.

The summit will provide a comprehensive platform for participants to interact with the latest trends and best practices in research and innovation. Additionally, the Türkiye Eureka Innovation Awards will be presented to successful projects supported by Eureka.

Eureka was established in 1985 as an agreement between 18 countries and the European Commission to foster competitiveness and market integration and to encourage research and development (R&D) cooperation. The program plays a vital role in tackling global challenges by fostering collaboration, promoting innovation and facilitating the development of comprehensive solutions.

With cross-border cooperation, a holistic approach and a focus on market-oriented solutions, Eureka contributes to addressing global challenges effectively and creating a positive impact on a global scale.

Eureka’s chairpersonship will be held by Türkiye from July 2023 through June 2024. The candidacy was approved in a high-level group meeting held in Belgium in 2022.

Türkiye is known to highly recognize the importance of international collaboration in driving innovation and economic growth. The country has in recent years boosted its scientific efforts and invested heavily in R&D centers and technoparks while also organizing tech competitions for youth to acquaint them more with technology and innovation.

Participants at the Global Innovation Summit can make presentations and hold bilateral meetings to find partners for their project ideas. The summit will provide a valuable opportunity for stakeholders from a multitude of countries to create project partnerships and hold bilateral meetings.

The event is expected to bring together over 1,500 high-level participants from 47 Eureka member countries, including leading companies, innovation leaders, industrial organizations, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).