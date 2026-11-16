Jordanian and Iraqi authorities ⁠announced on Monday a decision to block access to the social media application Telegram, citing national security reasons, with Baghdad's media regulator saying the app had ​not done enough to stop offending content.

The ​Public ⁠Security Directorate in Jordan said it wanted to guard against "attempts to spread extremism and radicalization."

The order came three weeks after a deadly attack on a church in southern Jordan and less than two weeks after a security officer was killed in a stabbing attack in the capital.

Telegram – which is widely used across the region to share news, files and messages – did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on either order.

The media and communications authority in Iraq said the blockage was meant to compel Telegram to review Iraqi content and take measures to prevent violations.

"The operating company failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws," the authority said ⁠in a statement.

It gave the company 30 days to comply, without spelling out what would happen after that.

Iraq also blocked the app in 2023, citing national security concerns and saying ​it wanted to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it then said the app had mishandled.

It restored service a week later after it said the company had responded to the requirements of ⁠the security ‌authorities.

The ‌app's Russian-born founder, Pavel Durov, lives in exile in ⁠Dubai, holds UAE and French citizenships and ‌faces investigations in several countries.

In July, Russia said it had charged him with facilitating terrorist ​activity, alleging that his app ⁠was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks ⁠inside Russia.

Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to ⁠moderate content and ​cooperate with authorities to fight crime.