Kazakhstan has given special importance to the joint development of information technologies (IT) with Türkiye, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday.

"We have given special importance to the issue of developing information technologies together," Tokayev said during a joint news conference with his counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the capital Ankara, where he arrived for an official visit a day earlier.

Tokayev, praising Türkiye's significant achievements in defense, congratulated Erdoğan on organizing the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), held in Istanbul from July 22 to July 27.

The Kazakh president said that Türkiye’s achievements in the military industry were extensively showcased at the six-day event.

"Your contemporary and cutting-edge technologies were highly valued by international experts. Developing information technologies and utilizing modern digital opportunities in various areas of the economy are demands of our time," Tokayev further said.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan also achieved success in the IT field and that significant work has been undertaken by Astana in this regard.

"These initiatives will impact the development of artificial intelligence technology," he said, adding that there are significant opportunities to expand the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the IT field.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries under current circumstances, stating that the Kazakh people sincerely respect his counterpart and Türkiye, which he noted is experiencing its golden age under Erdoğan's leadership.

Bilateral ties

Tokayev said various decisions were made during the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to accelerate mutual interaction and revitalize connections between Ankara and Astana in various areas.

Tokayev emphasized the aim of the two countries to increase mutual trade and noted that work is ongoing in key areas such as energy, construction, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, medicine and tourism.

He said that Kazakhstan's volume of investment in Türkiye exceeded $2.5 billion, noting their readiness to support Turkish investors in transportation and energy projects.

The Kazakh president further underlined the importance of developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, noting Kazakhstan's strategic location in the context of land transportation between Europe and China.

Tokayev said that he and Erdoğan also exchanged views on important global issues and expressed their concerns about conflicts in the world.

Expressing that all disagreements and conflicts should be resolved through diplomacy, Tokayev lauded Türkiye's mediating role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war under Erdoğan's leadership.

In this regard, Tokayev said that his country has taken a stance in support of preserving the territorial integrity of Russia and Ukraine.

"Kazakhstan and Türkiye will continue their beneficial interaction in the international arena. Kazakhstan attaches importance to the further development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)."

"We will continue to work together with Türkiye in this direction. We will combine our efforts to ensure global stability and security," he added.

Tokayev also invited the Turkish president to Kazakhstan, wishing: "May the friendship between our two countries be eternal and our cooperation continue to increase."