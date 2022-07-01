A pioneer in an environment of shared offices and creative platforms with its flexible office practices, Kolektif House has added a new one to its innovative solutions.

It is launching kolektifmini, the world's first autonomous, flexible workspace experience that allows people to work as much as they want with a solution developed based on a pay-as-you-go system.

Users can sign up after downloading the app and choose from either working from the coworking areas; or making a reservation for a meeting room. They can also access all additional services.

The first kolektifmini will be launched in Istanbul's famous neighborhood of Bebek in the coming days.

Kolektif House is thus reaping the fruits of its investments in technology as it strives to shape working life with the innovative solutions it has developed, which have enabled it to become a pioneer with its coworking community and network.

Having recently acquired software and digital transformation company Thinkerfox and UX design studio Spectailor, Kolektif House now looks to offer a unique experience to users with the new generation workspace kolektifmini.

In kolektifmini, users can manage everything they need, from reservations to in-location food/beverage shopping, through the application on their mobile phones.

Office experience digitalizes

Kolektif House founding partner and CEO Ahmet Onur says they are focused on developing technologies that shape the future of work.

“We continue our work at full pace to facilitate the user journey. After updating our website and completing our e-commerce infrastructure for our flexible working solutions, we are now launching the first of our kolektifmini, where we have digitalized the office experience end-to-end, in Bebek in the coming days,” Onur said.

“Thus, we are reducing the process between deciding on the need to work and starting to work to seconds through the mobile application. In autonomous offices, a revolutionary development in the sector, our users will be able to manage everything they need in the office through the mobile application from A to Z,” he noted.

Opening abroad

To make it possible to work from anywhere, Onur said they aim to spread kolektifmini in Turkey and worldwide.

“In this context, we will set up our second location in Turkey soon with the concept of “onthebeach” in Çeşme (Izmir). In addition, we will open abroad with the kolektifmini concept. We are planning to open two kolektifmini in the U.K. in the coming months, which will be our first stop,” he added.