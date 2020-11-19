The Interior Ministry of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French security company Idemia for a biometric ID system, according to local media reports Thursday.

The agreement was signed Wednesday, the online daily Libya Herald cited Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha as saying during his visit to Paris.

Bashagha said his ministry "puts upgrading its security systems as a priority."

"For that, we signed an MoU with Idemia Group to develop a safe biometric identification system using facial recognition, fingerprints and iris scan for security and civil use. This will enable us to secure elections and (eliminate) rigging," he said in a statement on Twitter.

According to the Libya Herald, the ministry had conducted a series of meeting with a number of companies before signing the MoU with the French firm.

During the meeting with Idemia, Libyan Interior Ministry officials and the French company also discussed the launch of sensitive, advanced video surveillance systems for cities to provide smart processing and ensure faster interventions, better targeting, the rapid detection of threats and a stronger link with the population.