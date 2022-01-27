The widely popular messaging and voice calling app Discord, used extensively by gamers worldwide, experienced a major outage late Monday.

According to RT, the service suffered a serious technical problem that rendered the program unusable for over an hour.

“We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve as soon as possible,” the service announced as DownDetector website, which documents outages of web services, showed a major increase in reports.

The company also said that the problem was caused by “a secondary issue on one of our database clusters.”

A couple of hours later, the service became operational once again.