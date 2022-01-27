The widely popular messaging and voice calling app Discord, used extensively by gamers worldwide, experienced a major outage late Monday.
According to RT, the service suffered a serious technical problem that rendered the program unusable for over an hour.
“We are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve as soon as possible,” the service announced as DownDetector website, which documents outages of web services, showed a major increase in reports.
The company also said that the problem was caused by “a secondary issue on one of our database clusters.”
A couple of hours later, the service became operational once again.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.