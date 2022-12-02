An event held within the framework of Türkiye’s national cyber security strategies this week sought to address industry challenges and measures to be taken to safeguard particularly small and medium-sized businesses against cyber threats.

Held in cooperation between Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye's leading information and communication technologies companies, and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO), the “Cyber Security in SMEs” seminar highlighted the importance of data security in the digital transformation journey of SMEs, which have an important place in the Turkish economy.

The event also shared evaluations on the current situation, current developments and strategies in the field of cyber security.

It marks expanded efforts by Türk Telekom and ITO, which seek to assist in smooth digital transformations for SMEs, which form the backbone of the economy, and to ensure that they gain advantages in global competition.

The seminar was held at ITO headquarters in Istanbul within the scope of the European Union-supported “My Digital SME” project.

The event was organized during the “Cyber Security Week” by the Turkish Cyber Security Cluster and stressed the importance of data security in the digital transformation journey of SMEs and the need to protect the digital infrastructures of enterprises with up-to-date systems.

The importance of cybersecurity, the measures to be taken and the current solutions to strengthen SMEs in this field were discussed at the event attended by nearly 300 company representatives.

Solution for cyber risk

Türk Telekom Corporate Sales Deputy General Manager Mustafa Eser said such events were a guide for enterprises on their digitalization paths, also stressing the comprehensive technology support the company is extending to SMEs.

“Within the scope of our hardware, service and consultancy services, we offer the new generation technologies that are most suitable for the existing technology infrastructures, business practices and digital transformation needs of SMEs,” Eser said.

“On the other hand, we are developing strategic approaches to the protection of data, the most important element of digital transformation. While adopting innovations that will make our SMEs decouple from the competition, we offer comprehensive solutions so that they can protect themselves against cyber risks.”

He stressed the importance the company attaches to the protection of digital infrastructures of enterprises with up-to-date systems.

“With our 360-degree security services at Türkiye’s largest Cyber Security Center, we offer our customers security services against the cyberattacks of the near future and today. In addition to our products, services and services, we are always on the side of businesses with our cloud services and data center,” Eser noted.

Digital solution platform

The “My Digital SME” project, developed by ITO and supported by Türk Telekom as a strategic partner, aims to meet the digital transformation need of members in Istanbul, featuring a reliable and comprehensive institutional approach.

The platform facilitates the digital transformation of enterprises by providing services such as training and consulting in nine different transformation areas to SMEs in the manufacturing and service sectors.

In this context, Türk Telekom supports SMEs with content, presentations and training they can benefit from in the international arena and under competitive conditions while offering products, services and solutions that will facilitate their digital transformation.