Türkiye and Malta are looking to enhance collaboration in the technology and industry fields, a Maltese official said Friday.

Visiting Türkiye's largest aviation and technology event TEKNOFEST, Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Malta's parliamentary secretary for youth, research and innovation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that during the event, he discussed the matter with Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

"Malta and Türkiye already enjoy a strong relationship, the scope of my visit is to take this relationship from strength to strength," he said.

Underlining that the two countries could improve their relations in many areas from aviation to space, Tanti said he held talks on "possible ways where we can collaborate" between Türkiye's and Malta's innovation ecosystems.

He also congratulated the Turkish government for its "excellent organization" of TEKNOFEST, which aims to boost interest in technology in the country.

The five-day festival, which began on Thursday, features numerous events including technology competitions, air shows, concerts and seminars.

The event is hosting tens of thousands of visitors from Türkiye and overseas.