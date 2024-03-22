Nvidia has unveiled the latest generation of its chips, seeking to once again prove itself as the master of graphics processor that fuels the artificial intelligence models of tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ChatGPT maker Open AI and Meta.

CEO Jensen Huang introduced three different versions of the Blackwell AI accelerator, which are even more powerful processors than the current generation of Nvidia’s graphics processing units, at the company’s annual GTC tech conference this week.

Huang stated that Nvidia's new generation graphics processor for artificial intelligence would cost between $30,000 and $40,000 per unit, depending on configuration. The chip, likely to witness high demand for the training and deployment of AI software like ChatGPT, is speculated to be priced similarly to its predecessor, the H100, known as the Hopper.

Less energy and cost

Nvidia announced at least three different versions of the Blackwell AI accelerator: B100, B200 and GB200, the latter pairing two Blackwell GPUs with an Arm-based CPU. They come with slightly different memory configurations and are expected to hit the market later this year.

The company's current solutions, powered by chips like the H100 responsible for training large language models including OpenAI's GPT-4, are igniting the modern era of artificial intelligence.

Nvidia experienced a further surge in 2023, not only due to the rise of cryptocurrencies but also with the leap in artificial intelligence and generative artificial intelligence. Huang announced the expectation for the company to become the world's first trillion-dollar semiconductor stock.

With the Blackwell platform, Nvidia aims to enable organizations to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25 times less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor.

From robots to games

According to the company, the Blackwell GPU architecture features six transformative technologies for accelerated computing, which it says will help unlock breakthroughs in data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, quantum computing and generative AI.

Among the many organizations expected to embrace Blackwell are AWS, Dell Technologies, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Tesla and xAI, Elon Musk's new artificial intelligence startup.

Also at GTC, Google Cloud and Nvidia announced a deepened partnership to enable the machine learning community with technology that accelerates their efforts to build, scale and manage generative AI applications.

$10 billion expenditure

Nvidia is estimated to have spent approximately $10 billion on research and development for the processor.

The company’s AI chips have been driving quarterly sales growth since the onset of the AI boom in late 2022, marked by the announcement of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Most prominent AI companies and developers have been using Nvidia's H100 to train their AI models. For instance, Meta Platforms announced a purchase of hundreds of thousands of Nvidia H100 GPUs this year.

“We had to invent some new technology to make it possible,” said Huang, holding up one of the new chips.

“For three decades we’ve pursued accelerated computing, with the goal of enabling transformative breakthroughs like deep learning and AI. Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution. Working with the most dynamic companies in the world, we will realize the promise of AI for every industry,” he noted.

AI could play critical role in mitigating effects of climate crisis

Turkish software company, Softtech, has published its annual report that evaluates emerging technology trends expected in the coming years under three main categories: "Future of Technologies," "Human and Environment" and "Future of Sectors and Innovation."

The "2024 Technology Report" highlights the attention to the climate crisis, foreseeing the potential of artificial intelligence in identifying risk factors, devising plans for their mitigation and enhancing resilience against the impacts of climate change.

It suggests that the collaboration between artificial intelligence and humans could develop effective solutions to the threats and crises arising from climate change. The report indicates that creative environments could be provided for decision-makers, implementers and society to reverse the process of our planet's extinction.

It recommends exploring different approaches through the collaboration of artificial intelligence and humans rather than traditional methods to address the complex issues of cities.

Users of artificial intelligence

The report forecasts the future of technology through the Technology Radar, examining the impact of artificial intelligence on the labor market. According to the technology radar in the report, between 2024 and 2026, Artificial Intelligence coworkers, Artificial Intelligence professionals, 5G, edge artificial intelligence, digital identity, sustainability and environmental issues will be prominent.

Between 2026 and 2030, employee-less business organizations, quantum artificial intelligence, digital finance, digital sensory interaction, sustainable smart cities and biotechnological production will come to the forefront.

Over the 10 years between 2030 and 2040, basic income, human-like artificial intelligence, digital work-life, virtual universes, digital property and everything as a service will be on the radar, while between 2040 and 2080, artificial companies, digital reality, augmented humans and human lifespan and wearable invisible technology will be dominant.

Adaptation leads to survival

Bülent Özçengel, CEO of Softtech, said the report sheds light on the unknowns of the technology world and the future, serving as an important guide to reveal technology trends that will shape the future.

“The rise of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence signals changes that will deeply affect the business world and society. Concepts such as human-like artificial intelligence, virtual universes, and digital work-life will become more prominent in the future. Those who can adapt to innovations will gain a competitive advantage in this process. Therefore, the rapidly evolving nature of technology requires people and industries to adapt to this change from now on,” said Özçengel.

“Our research-based forward-looking predictions in the report provide significant insights into how artificial intelligence will affect workforce dynamics. As Softtech, we will continue to add value to our customers and society by determining the future technology trends."

Türkiye competes for top spot in fiber-to-home access in Europe

Türk Telekom has announced that with its continuous efforts in fiber infrastructure, it expanded the fiber network length to 437,000 kilometers (271,540 miles) by the end of 2023, propelling Türkiye to the second position in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) access in Europe.

The company cited the FTTH/B Market Panorama in Europe report, unveiled by FTTH Council Europe, one of the most significant organizations in the fiber internet domain, at a major event in Berlin.

The report revealed that Türkiye, with fiber-to-the-home access to 18 million households, ranked behind France and ahead of other European countries.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal emphasized Türkiye’s pivotal role in the digital transformation journey and stressed the company’s continuous efforts to bolster its investments in fiber infrastructure to ensure accessible high-speed internet for everyone.

“As we lead Türkiye’s digital transformation, we relentlessly continue our investments to provide high-speed internet to users across our country, not only in urban centers. With our pioneering role in innovative solutions, our aim is to become the technology provider of our region and position Türkiye as a global leader in next-generation technologies,” said Önal.

“We are tirelessly extending fiber to every corner of our 81 provinces, recognizing fiber infrastructure as a prerequisite for new generation technologies and 5G. The recent report from FTTH Council Europe reaffirms our steadfast commitment in this regard," he noted.

Türk Telekom engineers work a fiber infrastructure in an unspecified location. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

To provide the fast and uninterrupted communication service required by the new digital world, Önal said the company is extending fiber networks from the easternmost to the westernmost, and from the northernmost to the southernmost parts of Türkiye.

“By escalating our fiber investments each year, we are reaching not only profitable but also economically viable areas,” he added.

According to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) Report for the third quarter, Türk Telekom alone has established 427,000 kilometers of the country’s total fiber network length of 549,000 kilometers.

“As of the end of 2023, we have extended our fiber network length to 437,000 kilometers,” said Önal.

Commitment to fiber infrastructure

Önal emphasized Türkiye’s position among the leading countries in fiber infrastructure and said the FTTH Council Europe’s latest report, prepared based on September 2023 data, showed the country advanced from last year’s third place.

“Our rise to the second place in such a short time is a significant indicator of how determined and consistent we are in fiber infrastructure. Additionally, it is gratifying for us to be among the top five countries in both the increase in fiber-to-the-home access and subscriber growth in Europe,” he said.

“As Türk Telekom, with our approach that centers around people, we will continue to lead this journey by strengthening our technological capabilities with the right investments."

Entrepreneurship makes institutions competitive in innovation

The Entrepreneurship in Institutions Working Group of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD) has prepared a report titled "Creating Value with Entrepreneurship in Institutions – Entrepreneurship Management and Methods in Institutions," which examines the competitive advantages that entrepreneurship and innovation can bring to institutions, along with entrepreneurship models in institutions using case studies.

Orhan Turan, the chair of TÜSIAD, said entrepreneurship is undoubtedly one of the most important tools for companies to review their established processes and embrace innovation.

“Even if you have the best engineers and dominate the market, sometimes innovation comes from the hands of an entrepreneurial team and permeates all the products of your established institution. Following the innovations emerging through collaboration between 'institution and entrepreneurship,' which has countless examples worldwide, is necessary to make our institutions competitive in innovation on a global scale," Turan said.

Bilge Kalpaklıoğlu Eyilik, the head of the Entrepreneurship in Institutions Working Group at TÜSIAD, emphasized that there are consistent discussions about entrepreneurial perspective, spirit and mindset, with emphasis on individuals' entrepreneurship.

“However, understanding, adopting and supporting entrepreneurship by institutions is also a way to create value, ensure sustainable development and gain a competitive advantage in today's business world," Eyilik said.

MNG Cargo unveils special support for female entrepreneurs

One of the leading couriers, express and parcel players in Türkiye, MNG Cargo has announced a campaign aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs who are starting new ventures and seeking to deliver their packages across Türkiye at special rates.

Veysi Armağan Kesen, deputy general manager in charge of commercial operations at MNG Cargo, emphasized their commitment to strengthening women's presence in the business world and economy.

"At MNG Cargo, we are working tirelessly to support women's participation in business and the economy. Supporting female entrepreneurs and being by their side throughout their journey are among our core values. With the advantages we offer through the campaign we have recently launched, we continue our efforts to strengthen the place of women entrepreneurs in the business world," Kesen said.

Entrepreneurs who wish to benefit from the campaign can easily make cargo agreements by applying to the nearest MNG Cargo branch with the necessary documents. The campaign, which started in March, will continue until April 30.

Türkiye’s IT Valley to host 4th edition of Mobility Acceleration program

Türkiye’s Bilişim Vadisi (IT Valley) continues to support entrepreneurs and seeks to foster innovation by nurturing talent and driving technological advancement in critical areas.

Steering the sector with its contributions to the mobility and entrepreneurship ecosystem, Bilişim Vadisi will host the fourth edition of the Mobility Acceleration Program under the umbrella of the Türkiye Mobility Cluster this year.

The program, aiming to boost innovative ideas in the mobility sector, is open for applications from ventures with a focus on the mobility domain.

The organizers seek to gather ventures with business ideas in electric vehicle technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, battery technologies, functional safety, mobility as a service, micro-mobility, logistics and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The program that aims to provide selected startups with mentorship, networking opportunities and access to resources to accelerate their growth and impact in the mobility sector has set the deadline for applications as April 12.