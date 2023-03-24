Cerebrum Tech, a new-generation technology company in Türkiye, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) application named "Cere" for mobile phones. It marks the first virtual character with AI capability that can chat with users both in writing and orally.

Cere suggests music based on users’ mood, summarizes news topics, and shares information about almost everything from food and fashion to health and sports.

The application was developed using a deep learning-based language model, designed to be empathetic, and is considered the first mobile application of its kind.

Cerebrum Tech Founder and Chairperson of the Board Erdem Erkul said that Cere is not only an influencer that closely follows current trends but also a work partner that simplifies corporate life with its corporate version.

“Users can easily experience the capabilities of artificial intelligence in both their daily and work lives thanks to the Turkish voice language support and the easy accessibility of the mobile application,” Erkul said.

As Türkiye’s 5G investments gain pace, the door opens for new-generation services. One of Türkiye’s leading technology and communications companies, Türk Telekom, continues to invest in infrastructure for Web3 and game-based initiatives, along with fiber infrastructure investments.

Cerebrum Tech, the next-generation technology company that developed the sustainable Web3 ecosystem Cereverse, launched the AI-powered chat robot via a mobile application.

Text and voice chat features

Cere uses the deep learning-based autoregressive language model structure that caused great interest and curiosity worldwide during the development of ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI.

As Türkiye’s first mobile chat application integrated with a 3D virtual character, Cere offers Turkish, English, German, Spanish, and Korean language support. Boasting both text and voice chat features, the application is available for free download on Google Play and App Store. Advanced features are also available to users through paid Pro and Corporate plans.

More than chat robot

Erkul said that Cere is an intelligent virtual character that can share information on almost any subject and provide comments and opinions.

“Having a character makes it possible for Cere to communicate more intimately and effectively with users. We position Cere not only as a chat robot but also as an employee and AI expert of our company,” he said.

“Cere, part of the Cereverse ecosystem, also has the quality of being an influencer that closely follows trends, especially in technology and fashion. Cere also continues to interact with people by sharing posts on social media,” he noted.

“In addition to many features, our virtual character Cere will play an important role in our lives as an artificial intelligence phenomenon that learns faster, researches more as it is asked more, and improves itself.”

Smarter with greater interaction

Elaborating on the developments planned for the new versions of Cere, Erkul also explained that it will become an application that can produce more accurate and effective answers as it interacts with its users, who it gets to know over time.

“As these processes progress, Cere's facial expressions and movements that express its thoughts and emotions will also improve. Additionally, games are currently being developed in the Cereverse ecosystem. Users will be able to have fun playing these games with Cere,” he noted.

Erkul emphasized that Cere, which can be easily accessed anytime and anywhere via the mobile app, will provide many benefits for both daily life and work.

“Cere can be your chat buddy that can help you decide what to wear or suggest different music based on your mood. It offers solutions to the needs of users of all age groups. Cere can also list the most prominent news headlines of the day, share recipes, or quickly answer education-related questions,” he noted.

In addition, Cere can be a great colleague in the workplace, he said.

“Cere's corporate version, which is available on our 3D communication platform Ceremeet, can attend your meetings and provide instant information when needed. It can also send the meeting transcripts and summaries to your email address or simulate a job interview to help you prepare better,” Erkul explained.