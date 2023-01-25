The U.S. tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday experienced a network failure that caused its cloud platform Azure, as well as services such as Teams and Outlook, to become unavailable, potentially affecting millions of users worldwide.

Azure's status page showed services were impacted in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Only services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

The company said it was investigating and working to fix the networking issue.

"We've isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact," the firm said in an update at 0900 GMT.

Microsoft's cloud computing unit Azure also tweeted about the networking issue, and said that a subset of users were experiencing problems with the platform.

An outage of Azure can impact a variety of services and create a domino effect as almost all of the world's largest companies use the platform.

"We've determined the network connectivity issue is occurring with devices across the Microsoft Wide Area Network (WAN)," Microsoft said. This impacts connectivity between clients on the internet to Azure, as well as connectivity between services in data centers, it said.

Microsoft added in a tweet it had rolled back a network change that it believed was causing the issue. "We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect," it said.

Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from the outage tracking website Downdetector showed thousands of incidents distributed across continents.

The Downdetector site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Outages of Big Tech platforms are not uncommon as several companies ranging from Google to Meta have seen service disruptions. Azure, the second largest cloud services provider after Amazon, faced outages last year.

However, with increased dependence on online platforms due to more employees working from home in the last three years any outage has a greater impact.

During the outage, users faced problems in exchanging messages, joining calls or using any features of the Teams application. Many users took to Twitter to share updates about the service disruption, with #MicrosoftTeams trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

Microsoft Teams, used by more than 280 million people globally, forms an integral part of daily operations for businesses and schools, which use the service to make calls, schedule meetings and organize their workflow.

Among the other services affected were Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, according to the company's status page.