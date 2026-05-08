Türkiye's gaming ecosystem is welcoming another new player. Istanbul-based mobile gaming studio Mindtail has closed a $2 million pre-seed funding round led by APY Ventures, with participation from Inveo Ventures and Ak Portföy GSYF.

The startup was founded by four partners with experience at some of the gaming industry's leading global companies, including Dream Games, King, Tactile, Ace Games and Codeway: R. Tamer Özgen, Umut Yıldız, Sarper Karabağ and Doğuşcan Öztürk.

The founding team brings substantial industry credentials. They have previously held product, growth and development roles on titles that reached hundreds of millions of users, including Royal Match, Lily's Garden and Candy Crush Soda.

Shared experience

Chief executive Özgen described the funding round as "the moment when the experience we have built together over the years became tangible," highlighting the company's ambition to set a new benchmark in the hybrid casual puzzle category.

Mindtail also said founder alignment has been positioned as one of the company's core priorities from day one, alongside the creation of a meaningful employee stock option pool.

Türkiye's gaming industry has gained global visibility in recent years through high-profile success stories led by companies such as Dream Games.

Mindtail is positioning itself as a product of this increasingly mature ecosystem, aiming to channel accumulated sector expertise and capital into a new generation of gaming ventures.

Shot at billion-dollar exit

The company's core focus is hybrid casual puzzle gaming, a category where Türkiye has recently produced globally marketed titles and billion-dollar exits.

What differentiates Mindtail from competitors, according to the company, is its production philosophy: embedding AI-supported development infrastructure into the center of company culture from the outset.

APY Ventures Fund Manager Mustafa Keçeli described this strategy as "a capital efficiency game."

Beyond being a creative discipline, Keçeli argues that game development becomes a true productivity test when paired with the right economics and production architecture. In his view, by adopting an AI-native model, Mindtail is turning the iteration costs of a hit-driven category from a disadvantage into a competitive advantage.

The new capital will primarily be allocated across three areas: team expansion, development of AI infrastructure and marketing tests.

In the short-term, Mindtail aims to triple the size of its team, while its first game is expected to be announced in the near future.

TT Ventures strengthens strategic investment focus on gaming startups

Türk Telekom Ventures is expanding its strategic focus on gaming-related startups, with its portfolio increasingly featuring ventures operating in gaming, esports and "gamification" technologies.

Company executives say the gaming sector, particularly where it intersects with artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G technologies, has become one of TT Ventures' strategic priorities.

The inclusion of categories such as gaming and esports technologies and "gamification" solutions on TT Ventures' official investment platform signals that dedicated calls for startups in these areas could emerge in the coming period.

A concrete example of this interest is AppNava, which joined TT Ventures' Pilot accelerator during its seventh term in 2019.

AppNava develops analytics solutions for the mobile gaming sector. (Courtesy of AppNava)

AppNava develops AI and machine learning-based analytics solutions for the mobile gaming sector. Using machine learning algorithms, the company analyzes player retention patterns and predicts future user behavior by segment, enabling personalized advertising and in-game sales offers.

With 90% of its customer base located abroad, AppNava stands out as an example of how Turkish technology startups can compete successfully in the international gaming market.

Working with sports clubs

Another notable investment in the gaming space is Sportimec.

The sports management gaming platform secured investment through the 10th term of the Pilot acceleration program.

Sportimec builds partnerships with sports clubs while creating and offering player performance tokens. These tokens are evaluated using AI-supported algorithms based on athletes' real-world performance data.

As gaming becomes increasingly integrated with AI, cloud computing and 5G technologies, the sector is gaining a more prominent position within TT Ventures' investment road map.

The structure is built on two primary mechanisms: the Pilot accelerator program for early-stage startups and a Venture Capital Investment Fund targeting more mature companies.

Through its independently managed fund, established in 2022, TT Ventures aims to generate financial returns while attracting participation from both domestic and international investors.

Aligned with Türkiye's gaming ecosystem

TT Ventures' growing appetite for gaming investments closely mirrors the broader rise of Türkiye's gaming industry.

Companies such as Peak Games, Dream Games and Good Job Games have helped transform Türkiye into one of the world's most dynamic mobile gaming ecosystems.

In 2024, the Turkish gaming sector attracted strong international investor interest and delivered several high-profile success stories.

TT Ventures is positioning itself across a broad investment spectrum, targeting not only gaming studios but also B2B startups building the infrastructure and technology layers that support the gaming industry.

Protection essential as young people step into digital world

Meta and the Turkish Informatics Association (TBD) have launched a project with a focus on youth digital safety, aiming to deliver in-person training to 5,000 people by year-end.

The "My Digital World" program was unveiled at the Youth Online Safety Summit held in Ankara.

Combining Meta's global digital literacy expertise with TBD's local know-how, the program seeks to provide face-to-face training to at least 5,000 participants across Türkiye while guiding wider audiences through a comprehensive online portal offering all content in Turkish.

Multilayered approach

Speaking at the summit's opening, Antigone Davis, global head of safety at Meta, emphasized that protecting young people online requires a multilayered strategy spanning from age verification to content restrictions.

Davis said education and protection must advance together if technology is to remain a tool for development, adding that this goal can only be achieved through a coordinated effort that combines technology, clear standards and awareness programs.

Lasting culture

TBD Chair Kenan Altınsaat described the program as a concrete reflection of social responsibility, stressing that taking isolated precautions alone would not be sufficient.

The "My Digital World" program was unveiled at the Youth Online Safety Summit, Ankara, Türkiye. (Courtesy of TBD)

According to Altınsaat, the broader objective is to transform digital safety awareness into a lasting culture for both young people and parents.

Beyond theoretical knowledge, My Digital World also aims to provide practical security tools and solutions that young people can directly apply in their daily digital lives.

Expanded protections for teen accounts

Meta said it is continuing to expand its Teen Accounts framework, designed to offer built-in protections that limit unwanted contact and reduce exposure to inappropriate content.

Since the rollout of the system, hundreds of millions of teenagers across Instagram, Facebook and Messenger have begun using these safeguards.

Among these protections is the "13+" content setting, designed to limit exposure to sensitive material by automatically directing users under 18 toward age-appropriate content.

Cloud giant and AI giant shake hands

As artificial intelligence turns into a multi-trillion-dollar geopolitical chessboard in 2026, the expanding partnership between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI continues to leave a deep mark on the sector's balance of power.

The AWS-OpenAI alliance is redrawing the contours of global competition. This collaboration is not the product of a sudden decision. The process began in February 2026 with Amazon's investment commitment of up to $50 billion in OpenAI, gaining momentum by late April and evolving into concrete products.

AWS and OpenAI announced that their latest models, including GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.4, have been brought to Amazon Bedrock, while Codex has been integrated into enterprise software development environments and OpenAI-powered Managed Agents have been launched.

All three products remain in limited preview for now, but the message to the corporate world is clear: the sharpest edge of artificial intelligence is now converging with cloud infrastructure.

OpenAI steps beyond Microsoft's umbrella

What is most striking is the context in which this alliance emerged.

Only a few months ago, the exclusive partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft was widely seen as one of the strongest relationships in the technology world.

However, the exclusivity provisions of Amazon's agreement with OpenAI reportedly prompted Microsoft to consider legal action. Following a new settlement reached in April, OpenAI secured greater freedom to run its products across multiple cloud platforms. In short, OpenAI has evolved from a Microsoft-centered structure into a multi-partner model.

This shift suggests a deliberate effort to reduce the fragility associated with dependence on a single company.

What does this mean for the global AI race?

This illustration shows OpenAI and AWS logos, Nov. 3, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The numbers show how strategically these alliance networks are being built. AWS and OpenAI are expanding their existing $38 billion agreement by an additional $100 billion over eight years.

Under the framework, OpenAI is committing to using roughly 2 gigawatts of Trainium infrastructure.

Google-Anthropic partnership

Meanwhile, Google Cloud is hardly standing still. Having committed up to $40 billion in investment to Anthropic, Google continues to maintain its dual role as both competitor and infrastructure provider.

In addition, Anthropic is reported to have agreed to a $200 billion spending commitment with Google Cloud. The contracts signed by Anthropic and OpenAI now account for more than half of the $2 trillion in cumulative compute commitments tied to major cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

These figures make clear where the AI battle is now being fought: compute power.

The three leading cloud providers, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, have all outperformed market expectations on the back of surging AI demand.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said revenue generated from products built with Google's AI models has grown by 800%.

Cloud infrastructure is no longer only the delivery layer for artificial intelligence. It has become the core economic engine growing alongside it.

Global AI competition is now shaped less by the superiority of a single company or model, and more by which alliance network can offer greater compute capacity, broader enterprise reach and stronger governance tools.

The expansion between AWS and OpenAI is among the latest and heaviest brushstrokes defining that landscape.