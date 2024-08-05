Billionaire Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X and one of its most consistent users replied recently to a query from the Turkish Olympics shooter Yusuf Dikeç who tagged him asking for his opinion on whether robots could win medals in the future.

With his casual glasses and nonchalant pose, Dikeç, the silver medalist winner took internet by the storm in the last couple of days, becoming one of the most-talked-about topics across social media platforms.

In what appeared to be his newly opened account on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "Hi Elon, do you think future robots can win medals at the Olympics with their hands in their pockets? How about discussing this in Istanbul, the cultural capital that unites continents?," adding the tag of Musk's account.

Shortly after, Musk replied: "Robots will hit the center of the bullseye every time."

"I do look forward to visiting Istanbul. It is one of the great cities of the world," he added in a post early Monday.

Musk earlier on several occasions met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the last being the past September in New York. Talks over possible cooperation in the technology and the automotive industry were mentioned earlier in the media, although no major breakthrough occurred so far.

The 51-year-old Dikeç, who on the other hand, returned home from the Paris Olympics gained somewhat celebrity status both in Türkiye and abroad, likely pinning hopes to join the next Games, to be held in Los Angeles in 2028 as well.