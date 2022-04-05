Online series and movie streaming platform Netflix has made a price increase of around 40% in membership fees in Turkey, according to a written statement released by the company Tuesday.

Accordingly, the basic package fee, which was TL 26.99 ($1.83), increased to TL 37.99 ($2.58), the standard package fee was raised from TL 40.99 to TL 57.99, and the special package fee from TL 54.99 to TL 77.99.

The company, which made price increased between 30% to 50% in many countries at the beginning of 2022, made the last hike in Turkey prices in March 2021.

The company, back in January, has raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States, to help pay for new programming to compete in the crowded streaming TV market.

The standard plan, which allows for two simultaneous streams, now costs $15.49 per month, up from $13.99, in the U.S.

Prices also rose in Canada, where the standard plan climbed to CA$16.49 from CA$14.99.

The increases were the first in those markets since October 2020, and took effect immediately for new customers.

"We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members," a Netflix spokesperson said at the time.

"We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget," the spokesperson added.

The world's largest streaming service is facing the most competition ever from companies looking to attract viewers to online entertainment. Walt Disney, AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, Amazon.com Inc and Apple are among the rivals pouring billions into new programming.

Its biggest competitor in Turkey is the Turkish video-on-demand service BluTV, which was the most preferred platform last year, beating Netflix.