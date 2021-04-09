Transportation giant DHL’s Supply Chain Turkey conducts university-industry collaborations at its research and development (R&D) center. Accordingly, significant studies are carried out in the R&D center on technology issues, especially the Internet of Things (IoT), Physical and Software Robots, Data Analytics, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGVs), and Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (ARVR). In these areas, product and process development projects are carried out with innovative approaches in customers' warehouse transportation operations. DHL Supply Chain Turkey provides the country's young minds with opportunities by frequently collaborating with universities on projects.

The company which realizes university-industry collaborations with different institutions is currently carrying out its R&D studies with Bahçeşehir University on VR/AR Platform, Yıldız Technical University (YTU) on Automated Inventory Control Robots and Drone Development, and Istanbul Technical University (ITU) on AGV Robots and AI Land.

Maintaining university collaborations in different fields besides R&D projects, DHL Supply Chain (DSC) Turkey has provided students with the opportunity to prove themselves with the Technological Idea Competition, which will be held for the third time in 2021, with its first installment organized in 2019-2020. Sixty project applications were made for the competition, in which 441 students from 65 universities participated. DSC Turkey also took part in the joint dissertations on Layout Optimization with Bilkent University, Ramp Reservation with Sabancı University and Yard Management Tool with Koç University.

Within the scope of the Logistics Academy, one of the important education branches of DSC Turkey, it is planned that the courses determined in the supply chain management program will be taught by the academic members of BU Industrial Engineering and Computer Engineering together with Boğaziçi University. In addition, “DHL Employees” branded courses will be taught at Marmara and Yeditepe Universities. In studies abroad as part of the university-industry collaboration, DSC Turkey's representatives take part in one of the U.K.'s leading universities, the University of Bath's Operations, Logistics and Supply Chain Management master's program courses.