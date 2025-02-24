A large-scale data center is in the pipeline of Türkiye's satellite operator Türksat and is set to be established in Ankara's Gölbaşı district, a top official said on Monday, noting it is expected to go live in the first half of 2027.

The Gölbaşı Data Center will be established in an area covering ​​28,500 square meters (around 306,770 square feet), Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in a written statement.

"With the investment to be made, Türksat's current data center capacity will be increased by three times in the first phase and by more than eight times in the second phase," he said.

Evaluating the project, Uraloğlu recalled the key role of Türksat, mentioning it established Türkiye's digital infrastructure, including the e-Government Gateway – referring to the platform of electronic services provided by a great number of public institutions via a single address.

Drawing attention to the fact that with the Gölbaşı Data Center, they plan to meet the need for all data and cloud services with domestic software to ensure the business continuity of institutions hosting critical information, Uraloğlu said it will be "one of the largest data centers in Türkiye."

The minister pointed out that the design and project planning work for the data center to be established in Türksat's Gölbaşı campus has been completed, adding that the construction, electrical, mechanical and telecommunication infrastructure of the project would begin this year.

He also informed that the center would have six system halls, two high-performance rooms of 20 cabins each, and 6,000 square meters of white space, along with an office area with a capacity of 200 people in the facility.

"The center, which will have an installed power capacity of 21 megavolt-amperes (MVA), will be established per the 'LEED-Gold' certificate in energy efficiency and 'Uptime Institute TIER-III and TSE 50600' in data center standards," he further said.

"The data center will have the necessary infrastructure for the provision of services such as data analysis, processing of data sets, training of algorithms, modeling, estimation, classification and high-speed mathematical calculations under titles such as artificial intelligence applications, deep learning, data mining and machine learning," he explained.

"The center, which will ensure that Türkiye's largest institutions and organizations receive safe and uninterrupted service even in extraordinary circumstances, will prevent interruptions in services within the scope of e-government projects," he added.

Uraloğlu also drew attention to the fact that they plan to provide the country with an environmentally friendly facility with a data center that will have low carbon emissions and high energy efficiency.

Stating that Türksat, which will serve as a major player in ensuring competition in the sector and saving in the public, will serve the purpose of using the country's resources effectively, Uraloğlu said, "The Gölbaşı Data Center, whose foundation will be laid this year, is planned to be put into service in the first half of 2027."