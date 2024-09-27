Countries around the world are in a race to attract talent in next-generation technologies, offering visa and investment benefits to draw in skilled professionals and innovative startups. These startups are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies.

Through the newly launched TechVisa program, Türkiye seeks to provide numerous privileges and opportunities for talent and tech entrepreneurs to become part of the its tech ecosystem and ease their transition to living in the country.

Designed by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the program offers a special three-year work permit, streamlined residence permits for families, income and corporate tax exemptions, access to comprehensive free health care, office space in technoparks and incubators, venture capital investments, and project funding support.

Officials have also said Türkiye will focus on retaining its domestic talent while attracting new skills and startups.

Competing to be a global hub for tech talent, the country targets specialists in defense, manufacturing, finance, gaming technology, and experts in AI and cloud-based software solutions.

Countries competing for talent

The global talent war in technology is a fierce competition between countries and companies to attract the most skilled individuals. Many nations offer visa programs and incentives to recruit tech experts.

Among the leaders is the United States, which draws attention with its H-1B visa, designed to attract talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

However, due to quota limitations and increasingly restrictive immigration policies, the application process is highly competitive. Technology professionals, especially from India and China, flock to the U.S., drawn by hubs like Silicon Valley.

Other regions, like Europe, Israel, and Singapore are also intensifying efforts to attract skilled professionals, and technology talent migration to these regions is rising. North America is also a key draw.

This competition will continue as countries work to enhance their tech infrastructure and offer more attractive living conditions to professionals.

AI meets printing: New series optimize output for efficiency, creativity

Laptops and workstations using artificial intelligence are now becoming indispensable smart assistants for businesses, while modern printers are optimizing efficiency by eliminating unnecessary banners and images from webpages – reducing both time and paper usage.

With AI-powered improvements, printers have shed their previous cumbersome designs, focusing on delivering more efficient, cost-effective, and faster solutions.

HP, known for its printing and imaging solutions, has also integrated AI capabilities into its newly unveiled laptops and workstations, offering cutting-edge solutions to users.

Its Envy 6100/6500 series of printers are AI-supported, offering users a more intuitive, creative, and sustainable printing experience.

Enhanced printing quality

One of the key features of the HP Envy 6100/6500 series is its ability to support P3 Color Gamut for screen-to-print fidelity, making it the only printer in its class with this capability. This ensures that the colors on your screen are accurately reflected on paper.

HP's Envy 6100/6500 series are AI-supported, offering users a more intuitive, creative and sustainable printing experience. (Courtesy of HP)

Unlike standard printers, HP's technology makes colors more vivid and true to their original form. For example, when printing a beautiful photo from your mobile device, the print quality matches the screen’s sharpness and clarity.

HP Envy printers also offer automatic two-sided photo printing, allowing users to print high-quality images on both sides of the paper, which is perfect for creating cards with personalized messages or collages.

Ease of use, connectivity

Featuring a 2.4-inch color touch-screen, the Envy series provides easy navigation.

Moreover, with HP’s user-friendly mobile app, you can easily connect your phone or laptop to the printer, eliminating the need for complicated setup procedures. This ensures that the printer operates seamlessly at all times.

Future AI-enhanced features will enable HP Envy printers to support more creative projects, making the printing process even smoother. By automating tasks, users can expect to achieve better results with less effort.

Eco-friendly design

These printers are made with 60% recycled plastic and offer eco-friendly ink cartridges.

HP EvoMore ink cartridges deliver twice the printing capacity compared to standard cartridges and reduce the carbon footprint by 50%. Additionally, the printer packaging is made from recycled fibers, highlighting HP’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

With AI-powered features, the HP Envy 6100/6500 series provides users with professional-quality prints at home while ensuring easy setup, sustainability, and excellent print quality. These printers cater to both creative and everyday needs, offering a versatile solution.

Architects, engineers benefit from AI

The "Perfect Output" feature ensures that every printed document is flawless. By filtering out unnecessary white spaces and ads from web browser prints, it creates a cleaner page layout, reducing paper and ink usage.

HP Scan AI Enhanced automates scanning processes by recognizing document types and digitizing workflows. This allows businesses to save time and money by minimizing manual data entry.

Additionally, HP Build Workspace uses AI to optimize collaboration and design processes in industries like architecture and construction, automating tasks such as generating design observations and creating reports on-site.

Türk Telekom named best company for investor relations

Türk Telekom, a company that represents Türkiye on an international scale through its efforts in investor relations and contributes significantly to the economy, has been honored with prestigious global awards for its success in the area.

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies won three accolades at the 2024 Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards, organized by Extel.

Türk Telekom was named “Best Company for Investor Relations” and “Best Investor Relations Team” in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region in its sector category.

Türk Telekom claimed three awards at the 2024 Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards, organized by Extel. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

It also secured the highest score among all companies and sectors in its market capitalization category, claiming the prestigious Grand Prix award for "Best Company in Investor Relations" across the EMEA region.

Long-term trust with stakeholders

Kaan Aktan, Türk Telekom’s deputy general manager in charge of finance, said this success is a "testament to our transparent, trustworthy, and sustainable investor relations strategy."

"We have demonstrated our leadership in the EMEA region by receiving one of the most prestigious global awards, thanks to our strategy based on transparency, trust, and sustainability," Aktan said.

"This success reflects the strong and effective communication we have built with our investors. We will continue to add long-term value for our stakeholders and represent Türkiye on the international stage as the country’s leading technology company."

Türk Telekom won first place in the combined rankings among 332 companies across 11 sectors in the EMEA region. It surpassed all 229 small-to-medium enterprises in terms of market value and was listed among the top eight most recognized companies.

In the "Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT)" sector, Türk Telekom competed against 48 companies and emerged as the top performer in all categories.

Simya VC invests $500,000 in Blok-Z

Simya VC, a venture capital fund focused on early-stage startups, has invested $500,000 in Blok-Z, a company that provides blockchain-based sustainability solutions.

A graduate of the Türk Telekom Ventures Pilot startup acceleration program, Blok-Z plans to use the funding to improve operational efficiency through strengthened marketing, research, product development, and business growth initiatives.

Simya VC, established by 212, Türkiye's first venture capital fund focused on early-stage investments, has made the investment as part of its goal to support innovative startups.

Blok-Z integrates energy and blockchain technologies, offering solutions that enable real-time energy consumption tracking and help achieve sustainability goals through renewable energy data management and certification systems.

Members of BlokZ founding team. (Courtesy of BlokZ)

Its flagship product, the GreenLink platform, not only manages renewable energy data but also matches hourly energy consumption with renewable sources, providing seamless integration with certification systems.

Boosting competitive edge

Simya VC Managing Partner Selma Bahçıvanoğlu expressed a belief that the investment will enhance the Blok-Z's competitive edge in the global market, particularly in the U.S., and serve as a driving force in their growth journey.

"With their innovative approach to sustainability, we expect Blok-Z to create long-term value both environmentally and economically. Simya VC will continue to invest in technology startups with the potential for global impact," said Bahçıvanoğlu.

Market expansion

Erhan Yıldırım, Blok-Z co-founder and COO, said the funding from Simya VC will enable the company to transform the renewable energy certification market into one that genuinely serves sustainability.

"Moreover, it will open doors for our product in the U.S. in the short term and allow us to enter the U.K. and European markets in the medium term, facilitating our export ambitions," said Yıldırım.

"With access to Simya VC’s extensive network, we aim to accelerate our growth by benefiting from their market experience. We thank the entire Simya VC family for sharing our vision."