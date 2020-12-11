Novadan, which set out with the goal of making the life of pharmacists easier, has added a new dimension to health care product shopping thanks to its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Enabling pharmacists to easily access any product they need, the Turkish platform also offers reliable shopping with its Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) approved payment system.

Founded by a professional who has worked in different parts of Turkey for 15 years and an engineer who has developed the software for 13 years at home and abroad, Novadan saves time with its AI solution that makes the life of pharmacists easier.

Opened in June 2020, the platform aims to provide a futuristic solution to the problems of pharmacies and pharmacy employees.

Making it possible for pharmacists to carry out all their business processes from the platform, Novadan offers a safe, fast and easy shopping advantage.

Special training for pharmacists is also provided at the platform, which includes advantageous product shopping, barter option and gift product shopping features.

AI to the pharmacy

Novadan's founding partner pharmacist Metin Kökçü highlighted the importance of fast delivery in the pharmacy sector.

"Considering that AI can be a great advantage for pharmacy as it is in every field of our lives, and based on our experience in the sector, we established the pharmacist-friendly Novadan," Kökçü said.

He noted that the platform provides a useful solution with artificial intelligence technology used worldwide in pharmacy.

"Efficient use of time in health is of vital importance. With the same-day delivery option in Istanbul, we ensure that urgent needs are met immediately, products reach pharmacies and citizens. With Novadan, which saves pharmacists speed and time in their business processes, it is possible to easily access health products that may be needed during the pandemic period," Kökçü said.

Not to waste but to barter

With Novadan, pharmacies have a clearing system that helps limit medical waste. In this way, the platform aims to protect the national income, the environment, and investment in health innovation.

The system, which was developed to use product stocks efficiently, enables pharmacies to exchange products nearing expiry with other pharmacies.

Supported by AI, Novadan, which facilitates the work of pharmacists, provides training, analysis and development modules for the development of pharmacists and pharmacy employees as well as reliable shopping.

It brings with it the opportunity to receive training with its system that earns points as you use it. The points obtained as you shop on the platform and participate in surveys create the opportunity to avail of training offers that benefit from up-to-date information and pharmacy experiences. The development is also supported by exams and post-training analysis through the collection of points.