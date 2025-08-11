Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have reportedly agreed to remit 15% of their revenue from chip sales in China to the U.S. government, according to media reports on Sunday, adding to the saga of top technology exports amid heightened trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The unusual arrangement is part of a broader deal negotiated with the Trump administration to secure export licenses amid tightening trade restrictions, according to the Financial Times and New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

The reports said that Nvidia will contribute a portion of its earnings from the H20 chip, while AMD will do the same with revenues from its MI308 chip.

Before the agreement, Nvidia had been unable to deliver even specially scaled-back H20 systems to China for a time due to new rules introduced by the Trump administration in April. The company had warned of a potential multibillion-dollar hit to its business as a result.

According to The New York Times, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Donald Trump at the White House last Wednesday and agreed to a 15% levy, after which export licenses were granted on Friday.

U.S. officials had announced in July that they would again allow shipments of downgraded AI chips to China, but media reports say no licenses were issued for weeks until the agreement was reached.

Analysts had earlier estimated that Nvidia could sell more than $20 billion worth of H20 chips to China this year before the U.S. blockade in the spring – current estimates for AMD’s MI308 sales to China range between $3 billion and $5 billion.

The agreement reflects growing pressure on U.S. semiconductor firms to align with national trade and security policies while preserving their foothold in key international markets.

The U.S. has been trying since the Biden administration to slow China’s progress in artificial intelligence by limiting access to advanced chips. Nvidia has warned that the strategy could backfire by encouraging China to accelerate the development of its own technologies, potentially creating new competitors for U.S. companies.