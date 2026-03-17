Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday arrived with a bold prediction at the company's yearly conference, suggesting he expected the artificial intelligence chip powerhouse to bring in at least a trillion dollars in revenue through next year.

Huang made the ramped-up revenue forecast while outlining Nvidia's latest innovations for a packed audience at the opening of its annual developers conference in Silicon Valley.

"I see, through 2027, at least a trillion dollars (in revenue)," Huang said.

"I am certain that computing demand will be higher than that."

A year earlier, at the same event, Huang had projected revenue of half that much.

The revenue is expected to be driven by demand for its premium graphics processing units (GPUs), which Huang touted as delivering high performance while reining in the cost of delivering AI services.

Huang contended that demand for computing power has increased "a million-fold" in just two years and shows no sign of abating.

He went on to show Nvidia's latest innovations when it came to GPU's and platforms for building AI into nearly everything, from robots and apps to data centers orbiting the planet.

Nvidia is tailoring its technology for "agentic" AI and training models, as well as inferencing, in which AI makes deductions or generates content, demonstrations showed.

The entire tech world, from big names like OpenAI and Anthropic to young startups, feels like they could grow revenue and their AI "if they could just get more capacity," Huang told the audience.

Nvidia is aiming its AI expertise at seemingly all sectors, from automobiles to health care.

"Every single enterprise company, every single software company in the world needs an AI agent strategy," Huang said.

"This is going to become a multi trillion-dollar industry, offering not just tools for people to use, but agents that are specialized," he added.