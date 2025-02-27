According to the company's financial results, the United States tech giant Nvidia's net income soared 80% year-over-year in the last quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company's net income reached $22.1 billion, marking a $9.8 billion growth compared to the same period of the previous year, Nvidia said late Wednesday.

Nvidia's revenues also rose 78%, reaching a record high of $39.33 billion in the same period.

The market expectation was that Nvidia's revenue in this period would be $38.05 billion.

Nvidia's revenues increased 114% in fiscal 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching an all-time high of $130.5 billion.

The diluted earnings per share also soared 82% on a yearly basis to $0.89 in the last quarter of fiscal 2025.

The tech giant's revenues increased by 12% compared to the previous quarter, and its net income rose by 14% in the same period.

"Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law – increasing computing for training makes models smarter and increasing computing for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of Nvidia.

"We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries," he added.

Nvidia has been joining ventures that invest to expand and enhance the AI infrastructure in the U.S.

Most recently, the Stargate Project was established in collaboration with OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank to invest up to $500B in AI infrastructure in the U.S.

As the trade war for semiconductor supremacy between the U.S. and China continues, China's new AI chatbot DeepSeek has caused Nvidia to lose more than $500 billion of its market value in a single day.