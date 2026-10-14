Eight U.S. states, including Iowa and Kansas, announced lawsuits against OpenAI on Wednesday, accusing its ChatGPT chatbot of endangering children by allegedly encouraging them to harm themselves or others.

The lawsuits, which were ⁠filed ⁠in state courts, are seeking an order forcing OpenAI to make changes to how ChatGPT works for children. The states are also seeking an ⁠order forcing the company to give up profits it has generated ​from young users.

Florida's attorney general ​was the first to sue ⁠OpenAI, bringing ‌a ‌lawsuit over similar claims ⁠in June. ‌The company is also facing ​dozens of ⁠lawsuits alleging ChatGPT ⁠aided in mass shootings or ⁠other violence.