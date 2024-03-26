Over 1.6 million competitors have applied to take part in technology contests at Türkiye's premier aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, according to the statement provided on its social media account Monday.

"We continue to break records. This year at Teknofest 2024, 1,630,000 competitors will compete to produce the technologies of the future," Teknofest said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 10th edition of the event is set to be held in the southern province of Adana this year.

In nine festivals it hosted over six years, Teknofest has hosted approximately 10 million visitors since its inaugural year.

First organized in 2018, the premier aerospace and technology festival showcases the latest developments in tech and defense industries, while also holding special competitions for young people. It was held in three different Turkish metropolises in 2023 to mark the 100th anniversary of the republic.

According to Teknofest, the three editions of the festival last year in Istanbul, the capital of Ankara and western Izmir province gathered over 4.5 million visitors.

The festival aims to increase the interest of young people in producing and developing national technology and supporting the projects of thousands of young people working in these fields.

The date of this year's festival is expected to be announced in the coming days.