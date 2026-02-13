While the digital world resembles a boundless sky for young people with the limitless information and opportunities for discovery it offers, parents worry about their children's safety on this journey.

Meta Platforms sought to address these concerns at the Safer Internet Day event organized by Türkiye's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) on Feb. 10, presenting new measures aimed at creating a more secure online environment for teenagers while supporting families in guiding their children's digital experience.

Meta has launched a new era in cooperation with the BTK, targeting safer and age-appropriate social media use for younger users. It aims to help teenagers connect with friends in protected environments while enabling parents to ensure their children benefit from digital opportunities without being exposed to online risks.

Automatic protection

"Teen Accounts" have been developed for families who want their children to gain experience without being exposed to the downsides of social media, as Meta redesigned its apps with young people in mind.

The system automatically enrolls teenagers into safeguarded accounts, restricting access to inappropriate content and preventing contact from unwanted users. Meta automatically enrolls teens in these protected accounts and requires parental permission for those under 16 to loosen default safety settings.

'Sleep Mode'

Against screen addiction, which is the greatest fear of many families, mechanisms have been put into operation that prevent young people from becoming captives of the digital world.

Teen Accounts send a notification to young people to leave the app when the daily 60-minute usage time is up.

In addition, thanks to "Sleep Mode," which activates between 10 p.m. in the evening and 7 a.m. in the morning, notifications are silenced and incoming messages are automatically replied to, encouraging healthier digital habits and uninterrupted rest.

Stronger filters, anti-bullying tools

To prevent young people from encountering "turbulence" in their digital journeys, sensitive content filters have also been tightened.

The Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram icons are seen on a mobile device, Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 4, 2021. (EPA Photo)

On Teen Accounts, the visibility of sensitive material, such as content showing people fighting or promoting cosmetic procedures, is restricted on the Explore page and in Reels videos.

Additionally, as part of the fight against cyberbullying, the most advanced version of the "Hidden Words" feature, which filters offensive language and unwanted interactions, is being activated.

Thanks to the system that further strengthens security walls, young people can only be tagged by the people they follow. With accounts set to "private" by default, users cannot view or interact with a teen's content unless approved.

Parents in co-pilot seat

Meta, based on the fact that parents are the people who know their children best, offers them tools to supervise their children's online activity.

Although parents cannot read their children's messages, they can see who they have messaged with in the last seven days and can intervene in suspicious situations. In addition, they can also set a daily total time limit on their children's Instagram use or completely block usage during certain time periods.

Beyond technical protections, Meta also took steps at the BTK event to increase young people's digital literacy.

Through hands-on activities organized on topics such as AI literacy, privacy, and digital ethics, it aimed to equip young people with the skills to recognize risks and make informed decisions.

Meta also developed the "Family Center" so that parents and young people can access the resources they will need on this journey from a single platform.

Türk Telekom Ventures opens new Pilot round to prepare startups for global stage

As technology startups play an increasingly influential role in the global economy, Türk Telekom Ventures is expanding efforts to position Turkish entrepreneurs on the international stage through its Pilot accelerator program.

The initiative has provided $3.2 million in cash support to 131 startups to date, while its graduates have reached a combined portfolio value exceeding $600 million, underscoring ambitions to produce globally competitive "unicorns" from Türkiye.

TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, has officially launched applications for the 14th term of the Pilot program as part of its mission to strengthen Türkiye's technology ecosystem.

Applications for the Pilot accelerator program's new term will be accepted through May. (IHA Photo)

Applications, which opened on Feb. 10, will be accepted through May via ttventures.com.tr. The program aims to transform innovative, technology-focused ideas into scalable global business models, offering selected startups not only financial backing but also strategic guidance for international expansion.

Global growth, ecosystem support

Startups admitted to the Pilot program undergo a 12-week intensive development period. Participants receive mentorship from more than 450 industry experts, free office space and technical infrastructure support.

A complementary program conducted in partnership with Stanford University over the past three years provides entrepreneurs with exposure to Silicon Valley practices and global innovation culture.

Teams that successfully complete the program gain access to a specially designed accelerator track in the United States, enabling direct engagement with international investor networks and global markets.

Portfolio surpasses $600 million

TT Ventures General Manager Muhammed Özhan highlighted the program's progress with concrete figures.

Özhan said the accelerator has delivered $3.2 million in total cash and investment support to 131 startups so far. Of the graduates, 78 have secured a combined $58 million in external funding, while the total portfolio valuation of Pilot alumni has surpassed $600 million.

"We have proudly supported our country's startup ecosystem for nearly 15 years," Özhan said, noting that TT Ventures provides both physical and strategic backing through its workspaces at SANTRAL and AKM in Türkiye as well as offices in the United States.

"Our goal is to help create new global unicorns emerging from Türkiye and elevate the country's technology ecosystem to an international level," he added.

Home cinema-grade projection lifts gaming, viewing experience

The global projector market is on track to surpass the $12 billion threshold, with 2026 trends highlighting cinema-level brightness, ultra-low latency, gaming performance and AI-powered personalization as key drivers reshaping home entertainment.

As industry data points to an annual growth rate of around 9.5% in the home cinema and smart projection segment, consumer expectations for in-home entertainment continue to evolve.

Responding to this shift, XGIMI this month unveiled its new HORIZON 20 series – HORIZON 20, HORIZON 20 Pro and HORIZON 20 Max – aiming to deliver premium visual experiences tailored to different lifestyles.

The new lineup is positioned not just as projection devices, but also serves as a technology hub designed for smart big-screen entertainment and an immersive gaming experience.

Built with gamers in mind

The entry-level HORIZON 20 targets users seeking versatility for everyday use, offering 3,200 ISO lumens of brightness and built-in Google TV integration. Designed for spaces ranging from living rooms to bedrooms, the device enables easy access to streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube while maintaining clear visuals even in daylight.

For gaming-focused users, the HORIZON 20 Pro stands out with ultra-low latency designed to meet professional-level performance expectations.

XGIMI's new lineup aims to deliver premium visual experiences tailored to different lifestyles. (Courtesy of XGIMI)

With response times as low as 1 millisecond at 1080p resolution, 4,100 ISO lumens of brightness and support for screen sizes up to 300 inches, the model aims to deliver a highly responsive and immersive gaming environment where visual precision is critical.

Cinema-quality experience at home

At the top of the lineup, the flagship HORIZON 20 Max boasts the strongest technical features and is engineered for film enthusiasts seeking a true home cinema experience.

Equipped with XGIMI's new X-Master Red Ring Lens and an RGB triple-laser system, the device reaches up to 5,700 ISO lumens of brightness, enabling vivid and detailed images even in brightly lit environments.

The model combines Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced visual technologies with a Harman Kardon professional audio system, aiming to replicate theater-quality sound and picture in a home setting.

With a 20,000:1 contrast ratio delivering deep blacks and rich colors across the series, the HORIZON 20 lineup reflects the latest evolution in high-end home entertainment technology.