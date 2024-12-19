A new phase has begun in the strategic collaboration that has been ongoing for four years between oil distribution company Petrol Ofisi and telecoms and digital technology giant Türk Telekom in the field of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN).

Petrol Ofisi is expanding its comprehensive partnership with Türk Telekom to make the management of sales, stock and refueling data at fuel stations across Türkiye and village pumps nationwide more secure and uninterrupted, according to the company's statement on Thursday.

Thanks to this collaboration, Türk Telekom will provide infrastructure management for another five years by implementing the SD-WAN and Local Network Infrastructure, which serve as a reference for the digital transformation of Petrol Ofisi's fuel automation systems.

With the new agreement, the SD-WAN technology that Petrol Ofisi Group began using in collaboration with Türk Telekom four years ago, a first in the industry, will also be utilized at the BP stations and service points, where the transition process was recently completed.

Petrol Ofisi announced last year that it had signed a share purchase agreement to acquire British Petroleum (BP) gas station operations in Türkiye, which was finalized last month.

The project, which covers Petrol Ofisi Group’s 2,700 fuel stations across 81 provinces and represents one of the world's most extensive SD-WAN technology implementations, is also recognized as a pioneering effort in the sector.

"We are happy to implement this important project, which is an important milestone in our group's achievement of its digital transformation goals and contributes to the strengthening of the communication automation infrastructure in the energy sector throughout Türkiye with innovative solutions, including UTTS, with Türk Telekom, which sees digitalization as a culture and plays a vital role in the digital transformation of our country," said Petrol Ofisi Group CEO Mehmet Abbasoğlu.

"With the BP acquisition, we have reached a network of 2,700 stations across the country, thus reaching a prevalence that further strengthens our role in the security and access of the country's energy supply," he added.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal also stated that they continue to create milestones that enable digitalization in many sectors, from defense to industry, finance to energy, education to health, transportation to agriculture and arts to sports in line with the company's vision.

"This collaboration with Petrol Ofisi enables them to maximize their operational efficiency by making their network management more flexible, reliable and centralized with our SD-WAN technology," Önal said.