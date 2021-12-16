President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the founder of Tesla and space entrepreneur Elon Musk held a videoconference on Thursday.
In the meeting, Erdoğan and Musk discussed electrical autonomous vehicles, digital economy, long-term investments as well as steps to enhance current cooperation.
Musk, who overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this year to become the world's wealthiest person, wields impact on Earth with his Tesla electric car company and beyond our planet with his SpaceX rockets.
