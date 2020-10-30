The impact accelerator program, imece impact, has started to receive applications.

The program is being carried out by the social innovation platform imece under the partnership of Zorlu Holding and the Business Call To Action information consultancy supported by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the strategic partnership of the Business World and Sustainable Development Association (SKD) and the investment partnership of Startup Wise Guys.

"We aim to accelerate the startups at the growth stage that produce social and ecological benefits, to make the social impact they produce visible and to contribute to their achievement of the correct valuation within the processes they will enter, especially impact investment," Mustafa Özer, director of imece, said.

The social innovation platform imece, in which ATÖLYE, S360 and Zorlu Holding are among the founding partners, continues to grow its support for social startups.

With its three years of experience since its foundation, imece is now transforming the Support Program into an impact accelerator program for advanced startups. The new program will be actively run from November this year to April 2021, following the application period from Oct. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.

The reports will enable the startups to express themselves better and make it understandable how they have achieved an impact and transformation with the solutions they implement. Thus, the problem solved by the startups and their commercialization potential will become more visible.