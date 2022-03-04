Twitter is set to reopen its offices globally this month but will also let people work remotely if they wish, Twitter's new chief Parag Agrawal said Thursday, as many businesses end restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices in early April, with the expectation they will work from home only a couple of days a week.

Tech company campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic as the spread of COVID-19 caused a societal shift to working remotely.

"Business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15," Agrawal said in a series of tweets.

"Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes WFH (work from home) full-time forever."

He stressed that those opting to continue working remotely would need to "learn and adapt" given that "distributed working will be much harder."

Agrawal advocated for returning to the office, maintaining that it fueled a vibrant company culture.

Tech giant Google this month plans to help employees adapt to "hybrid" schedules combining working remotely and in offices, according to the United States media reports. Google on Jan. 14, announced it will spend $1 billion to buy up its London offices where it is currently a tenant. This was taken as a sign that a return to the office was imminent.