Revolutionizing personal computing, forty years ago, the late Steve Jobs launched the Apple Macintosh, the first PC with a user-friendly mouse and graphical interface that helped machines enter people's everyday lives for the first time.

Jobs, playing the showman inventor to perfection in a black suit and silver bow tie, opened a zipper bag in an auditorium in Cupertino, California, on Jan. 24, 1984, and lifted out a lightweight computer that not only operated at the click of a button but also, thrillingly, talked.

Here is a look back at Apple's revolutionary machine in numbers.

It all started with an ad

It all began two days before the official launch, with a mysterious TV teaser advert at halftime during the Super Bowl.

The haunting clip shot by "Blade Runner" director Ridley Scott evokes a dystopian world in the style predicted by George Orwell in his classic novel, "1984."

Though no names were mentioned, the all-powerful "Big Brother" in the clip was a swipe at IBM, which dominated the market then.

The Mac was represented by an athlete, shown hurling a sledgehammer at that totalitarian future.

Apple paid a whopping $800,000 ($2.5 million in today's money) to air the one-minute ad, seen by 77.6 million TV viewers, according to ratings specialist Nielsen.

But it achieved its aim of creating huge hype around the launch.

128 KB memory, 7.5 kilos in weight

The first Mac came with 128 kilobytes of memory space, 1 million times less than top-of-the-line MacBooks today.

At the outset, a lack of memory was a common problem with PCs. Within a year, Apple had replaced the 128K version with the "Fat Mac" with 512K, offering four times the space.

The machine's weight, which Jobs boasted its owners could carry on a plane at the launch, was much lighter than the competing IBM model of 11.3 kilograms (25 pounds).

Both offered a floppy disk drive, but only the compact Mac was all-in-one.

Today's laptops are featherweights in comparison, with the latest MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros all weighing in at under 2 kilograms.

Price tag of $2,495

"The most powerful, most portable, most versatile computer not-very-much money could buy," boasted the 20-page insert ad that ran in Newsweek magazine about the first Mac.

In fact, for a personal computer, it was quite a lot of money: $2,495 in 1984 is the equivalent of around $7,400 today.

It was $1,000 more than Jobs had initially planned, but development costs and the $15 million spent on advertising caused its price to balloon.

These days, vintage 128Ks can fetch up to $2,000 at auction.

Jobs, who went on to father the iMac, the iPod and the iPhone, among other generation-defining creations, seemed to have the Midas touch.

Even the cardboard box that the first Macs came in seemed to be made of gold – or so it appeared when someone paid $536 in 2002 on eBay to acquire one such empty box, according to Wired magazine.

The winning bid beat 17 other offers.

370,000 units in year

Within three months of its release, Apple had sold 50,000 Macs, but sales only took off after the release of the Fat Mac in October 1984.

According to tech historian Jeremy Reimer, by the end of the year, 372,000 units of the history-making model had sold.

Fast forward 40 years, and sales are many times that.

In 2023, Apple sold nearly 22 million Macs, including iMac desktops and MacBooks, according to the latest available data from analysts at Gartner and IDC market research groups.

The figures give the company between 8%-9% of the total PC market.