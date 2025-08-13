Russia began restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, arguing that the foreign-owned platforms are failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases, the country's digital development ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia has clashed with foreign tech platforms for several years over content and data storage in a simmering dispute that intensified after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with critics arguing that Russia is trying to expand its control over the country's internet space.

President Vladimir Putin has authorized the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Moscow seeks to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services and reducing its dependence on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

"In order to counteract criminals... measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers," the Interfax news agency quoted communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying. "No other restrictions have been imposed on their functionality."

WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reporters verified the restrictions, noting that voice calls on Telegram had barely been functioning since Aug. 11 and that WhatsApp calls had been rendered impossible due to intermittent sound and a metallic buzzing.

The digital development ministry said Telegram and WhatsApp had ignored repeated requests to take measures to stop their platforms from being used for activities such as fraud and terrorism.

The blocking measures, which extend only to calls, would be lifted should the platforms comply with Russian law, the ministry said.

This includes opening legal entities in Russia, complying unconditionally with all Russian laws and cooperating with Roskomnadzor and law enforcement, said Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the lower house of parliament's information technology committee.

Meta was branded an "extremist" organisation by Moscow in 2022, but WhatsApp, widely used in Russia, was allowed to remain. The messenger has received some penalties for failing to remove information banned by Russia. Gorelkin last month said that WhatsApp should prepare to leave the market.