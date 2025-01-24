U.S. President Donald Trump this week announced one of the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure projects in history that envisages a private sector investment of up to half a trillion dollars to fund infrastructure for AI.

The venture, Stargate, is projected to create tens of thousands of jobs and is part of America's plan to outpace all countries by building 20 data centers nationwide.

Spearheaded by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle, the project envisions a total investment of $500 billion over the next four years, with $100 billion ready for immediate use.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son will chair the project, with tech giants like Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Oracle playing key roles. Construction has already begun on 10 new data centers in Texas, designed specifically for the world's most advanced AI systems.

Over 100,000 jobs expected

The Stargate project is anticipated to create over 100,000 new jobs across the U.S., according to Trump. The investment is expected to solidify the U.S.'s leadership in AI and enhance national security.

Stargate aims to maintain the U.S.' leading position in global AI competition by focusing on energy-efficient data centers and next-generation AI algorithms. Trump also mentioned implementing emergency measures to help companies establish their own power generation facilities.

Criticized by Musk

Elon Musk criticized the project, arguing that the money pledged for investments was not actually there, in a rare split between Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Trump.

Musk played a key role in Trump retaking the White House, spending about $270 million on his election campaign.

However, Musk's criticism appeared to be aimed at OpenAI, the leading AI startup he co-founded before parting ways with the organization in 2018.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman countered, saying Musk was "wrong" and invited him to "come visit the first site that is already underway."

Altman stated that the investment would enable the development of strong artificial general intelligence (AGI) technologies.

Oracle Chairperson Larry Ellison highlighted that AI could assist doctors by analyzing electronic health records.

The Stargate project is seen as a significant step in reinforcing the U.S.'s leadership in AI and maintaining its edge in global competition. The massive initiative is expected to reshape not only technology but also the economic and strategic power balance.

Personalized vaccines

The project will support AI applications in the health care sector, such as better analysis of patient data, cancer detection and the design of personalized vaccines.

Some industry leaders, like Musk, have expressed doubts about the project's financing and resource sustainability. They particularly question SoftBank's capacity to finance such a large investment.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure, which includes the use of various energy sources, including fossil fuels, is also a crucial aspect of the project, due to the high energy demands of data centers.

AI Factory Awards inspire leading institutions

Türkiye's biggest private lender Işbank's corporate venture capital company and acceleration program AI Factory organized its first AI Factory Awards to promote institutions taking pioneering steps in artificial intelligence.

While the AI wave sweeps across the globe, some institutions remain cautious due to security concerns, but there are also those willing to take risks to become pioneers. These risk-takers are seeing their efforts pay off.

The AI Factory aims to support AI startups strategically, helping them achieve global success while also contributing to the AI ecosystem. This year marked the inauguration of the AI Factory Awards.

The awards, designed to encourage institutions and organizations leading in AI and producing innovative solutions, were presented at a ceremony attended by Işbank General Manager Hakan Aran and AI Factory head Barış Karakullukçu.

İşbank General Manager Hakan Aran (2nd R) and other executives attend the AI Factory Awards ceremony. (Courtesy of Işbank)

In his opening remarks, Aran highlighted the importance of conducting AI activities in an organized manner and contributing to the national economy. He mentioned that the AI Factory aims to consolidate AI efforts in Türkiye, bringing ecosystem stakeholders together in a central hub.

Academic collaboration

Aran emphasized that the first link in the chain is supporting universities, recalling the establishment of the AI Application and Research Center in collaboration with Koç University for this very purpose.

He emphasized the need for Türkiye to copy, learn and adapt AI, as well as produce pioneering scientific knowledge and initiate globally impactful, patentable scientific studies.

"We place great importance on positioning Türkiye not just as a country that copies, learns and quickly adapts artificial intelligence, but as one that produces groundbreaking scientific knowledge, generates patentable innovations and potentially initiates globally impactful scientific work," Aran said.

He stressed the importance of supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem to transfer university-generated knowledge to society and traditional industrial institutions.

"As a second step, we support the entrepreneurial ecosystem because we believe that the knowledge generated at universities can be transferred to society and traditional industrial enterprises through startups. By using the products and services of the startups we fund and support, which originate from university-driven initiatives, we complete the final link in the chain we've created," Aran added.

Over 2,000 startups

Aran noted that the number of AI startups registered in their database exceeded 2,000, with over 40 included in the program and investments made in 22 startups.

Celebrating Işbank's 100th anniversary, he highlighted that supporting startups has always been a core approach of the bank.

"In our second century, we believe that the key technological step contributing to economic growth will come from AI. We need to understand AI comprehensively, apply it in our country, and see the results as soon as possible. This is our focus," Aran stated.

The AI Factory Awards 2024 honored institutions, NGOs and artists contributing to the AI ecosystem in eight categories with gold, silver, and bronze awards. Additionally, two institutions received special AI Factory Awards. In the AI Factory Innovation and Collaboration Awards, Togg, the manufacturer of Türkiye's first electric vehicle, won the gold award, L'Oreal the silver award, and Doğuş Teknoloji the bronze award.

'Turning brain drain into brain power'

Karakullukçu noted that the first AI Factory Awards 2024 aimed to bring together organizations contributing significantly to the AI ecosystem and showcase innovation and leadership.

"The shared vision we aim to create here is as valuable as the technology itself. We have gathered to honor organizations that contribute to this vision, support the growth journeys of AI startups, and build the technologies of the future today. With the backing of our partners and the strength of Işbank, we are working to advance the AI ecosystem," he said.

"Transforming brain drain into brain power is the cornerstone of this vision. For this reason, this year, we presented special awards to two platforms dedicated to this cause. We continue to strengthen our academic collaborations and firmly believe that embracing artificial intelligence means embracing the future."

Cinema enthusiasts welcome new year with Türk Telekom's TV platform

Türk Telekom's television platform, Tivibu, continues to bring quality entertainment to cinema enthusiasts, offering a wide variety of exclusive films for every taste in the new year, ranging from action to comedy.

In January, Tivibu's Movie Folder includes productions like "Madame Web," "Wonderwell" and "Unsung Hero."

"Madame Web" stands out in the action category. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, the film tells the story of three young women striving to escape a life-threatening danger, only to later transform into different superheroes. The action film features Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced in the lead roles.

"Wonderwell" follows the self-discovery journey of Violet, a young girl transported into a magical world, highlighting themes of curiosity, courage, and gratitude for family. Directed by Vlad Marsavin and produced by Fred Roos, this Italian-American fantasy is adapted from William Brookfield's short story Drainhole Dreaming.

"Unsung Hero" recounts the story of David Smallbone, who moves his family from Down Under to America in search of a brighter future after his successful music company collapses. The film is co-directed and co-written by Richard Ramsey and Joel Smallbone, who also stars in the movie.

Rent or purchase folder

In the Rent or Purchase folder, viewers can also enjoy "Harold and the Purple Crayon." Starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, and Zooey Deschanel, this comedy tells the story of Harold, a boy whose purple crayon can bring his drawings to life. Directed by Carlos Saldanha, the film is a whimsical delight.

Another highlight is "Saturday Night," Jason Reitman's latest film, which premiered at Telluride in August. The movie delves into one of the most pivotal evenings in American television, cultural, and comedy history, providing a behind-the-scenes look.

The drama "It Ends with Us" narrates the story of a woman whose life is disrupted when her first love unexpectedly reappears. Directed and written by Justin Baldoni, the film is adapted from Colleen Hoover's bestseller of the same name, which enjoys immense popularity in both Türkiye and the world. The cast includes Blake Lively.