Türkiye's premier technology, aviation and space event, Teknofest, held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), attracted tens of thousands of people during its four-day run, showcasing national aircraft platforms, innovation and tech progress.

The festival that began on Thursday took place at the old Ercan Airport in Lefkoşa (Nicosia), the capital of the TRNC, under the auspices of that nation’s Presidency.

Over 100,000 people attended the event as of its third day, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır. The official figure, covering all four days, would likely be announced by organizers subsequently.

"We are holding the biggest event in the history of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the history of Cyprus and the history of the island. The number of unique visitors has exceeded 100,000. Since it is the weekend, we anticipate greater participation today and tomorrow. We will probably break a new record together again," a report by Turkish daily Sabah on Sunday quoted Kacır as saying.

Kacır, along with other top Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and defense officials, attended the event.

On Sunday, for a closing ceremony, it also hosted Türkiye's first and second astronauts, Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever.

Organized by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry, Teknofest has been held annually since 2018 with the support of dozens of government bodies, private sector partners, and universities. It took place in Türkiye's largest cities, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, Izmir and the southern province of Adana.

The TRNC has become the second international host after Azerbaijan, which welcomed Teknofest in 2022.

The event featured a packed schedule with competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

Bayraktar TB2 drone, developed by Turkish defense company Baykar is seen on the last day of Teknofest 2025 held in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), May 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Top Turkish defense firms, such as Aselsan, Baykar and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), also presented their products, drones and jets.

On Friday, besides important air shows and displays of high-tech innovations, the event also hosted an exhibition related to 5G technology.

In the 5G test conducted by the Turkish GSM operator Turkcell, a new generation autonomous sea vessel was remotely controlled via a 5G connection. Turkcell conducted the 5G test on an unmanned marine vehicle for the first time.

Moreover, on the last day of the festival, financial awards were handed over to the top teams that competed in several competitions, showcasing their innovation and technological skills.

In the closing ceremony, Kacır once again reaffirmed support for Turkish Cypriots, hoping for the enthusiasm of Teknofest to endure.

The island of Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong struggle between Greek and Turkish Cypriots in the south and north despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. Ankara only fully recognizes the TRNC.

"Our wish is for this enthusiasm of Teknofest, the symbol of the rise of the Turkish nation, to continue in the TRNC. We wish for the TRNC to become the address of IT professionals and technology initiatives that will provide services to all corners of the world," Kacır said.

"It is for the innovative digital products and services developed here to turn into success stories, opening up to the world from Northern Cyprus. It is for the welfare of the Turkish Cypriot people, who have been subjected to unfair isolation for years, to increase. We will be one and run toward these goals together," he noted.