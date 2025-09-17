Aviation and tech enthusiasts started flocking to Atatürk Airport on Wednesday as the world's largest aerospace and technology festival kicked off, poised to bring together competitions, air shows, exhibitions and interactive experiences that highlight Türkiye's growing technological ecosystem.

The Istanbul leg marks the eighth edition of Teknfoset since it was first launched in 2018. It has drawn millions of visitors over the years, arriving to see the innovations by youth and advancements the country's defense and aviation industry has to offer.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Teknofest Chair Selçuk Bayraktar described the event as far more than a festival.

"Teknofest is the strongest objection to centuries of imitation and learned helplessness. It is not about the competitions of today but about preparing for the competitions of tomorrow," Bayraktar said.

"It is the cry of a generation that not only consumes but designs technology, declaring: 'We are here.' It is our passion to fly under our own sky, with our own wings."

Crowds are seen at Atatürk Airport as the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest begins, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

The Istanbul edition of Teknofest, organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3), has seen more than 1.1 million young people apply across 565,000 teams to compete in 64 different contests, 13 of them new.

Teams that passed preliminary rounds will receive more than TL 85 million ($2.06 million) in financial support, while prize winners will be awarded over TL 65 million. Competition categories span critical technologies, including aerospace, robotics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, autonomous systems and sustainable energy.

Massacre in Gaza

Bayraktar emphasized that the National Technology Initiative is not just about producing faster rockets or smarter systems, but about combining technological power with moral responsibility.

"Our cause is to unite technology with conscience, and intelligence with ethics. It is about reaching a deterrent power that can say 'stop' to oppression. True superiority is not only military, economic or technological, but also moral," he noted.

Bayraktar went on to refer to global injustices, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Teknofest Chair Selçuk Bayraktar speaks at the opening ceremony of the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

"Babies, children and innocent people are being massacred in Gaza. If killing babies is seen as legitimate anywhere, there are no moral or legal boundaries left. This is an existential threat to all humanity," he stressed.

"I believe with all my heart that goodness will eventually triumph over this evil."

Inspiring next generation

The ultimate goal of Teknofest, according to Bayraktar, is to inspire young people to turn their ideas into reality and build self-confidence.

"All the effort and records broken here have one purpose: to show our youth that they can turn their dreams into reality. Our mission is to revive the confidence of the Teknofest generation," he said.

Visitors are seen at Atatürk Airport as the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest begins, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

He added that the showcase is already shaping the future workforce of Türkiye's high-tech industries.

"At Teknofest, we are not just seeing bright ideas and inventions. We are seeing the skilled hands and sharp minds that will turn them into steel, code, and products," said Bayraktar.

"Tomorrow, tens of thousands of our youth will produce these technologies in factories and workshops. Every single project here is a signal of tomorrow's global technology companies."

Exhibitions, air shows, activities

Set to run through Sunday, Teknofest will host visitors of all ages with an extensive program that includes air shows, science demonstrations, concerts, stage performances and interactive workshops.

The Turkish Air Force's Soloturk and Turkish Stars will perform aerial demonstrations, while F-16 fighter jets, Atak helicopters, Hürkuş aircraft and Bayraktar TB2, TB3 and Akıncı drones will also take to the skies.

The Turkish Air Force's Turkish Stars perform aerial demonstration as the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest begins, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

On the ground, visitors can explore exhibitions of Türkiye's indigenous land, sea and air platforms, including the latest aerospace and defense technologies.

Children and young people will have the chance to take part in science workshops, simulations and even experience their first flight opportunities. Attractions such as the Teknofest Time Tunnel, a planetarium, and interactive science shows will also be available.

Millions of visitors

Since its launch, Teknofest has drawn nearly 11 million visitors. This year's Istanbul edition is expected to add to that figure, continuing the festival’s tradition of record-breaking attendance.

Participation is free of charge, but visitors are required to register online. The festival site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors are seen at Atatürk Airport as the aerospace and technology festival Teknofest begins, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 17, 2025. (AA Photo)

Bayraktar concluded his address with a call to action for the younger generation.

"Your mission is not only to transform our country but to rebuild this collapsing world order. Let us, together, record history on this day. Let us, with science and our ancient values, build an independent and prosperous Türkiye," he said.

"The future belongs to the Teknofest generation, the future belongs to Türkiye."