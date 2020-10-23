According to a document by research organization Reportlinker covering post-COVID-19 scenarios, the global cybersecurity market, which currently has a size of $15.8 billion, is expected to rise to $22.2 billion in 2025.

Startups also have an important place in the market, and investments in these companies are increasing by the day. There are currently more than 21,000 cybersecurity startups around the world.

According to Crunchbase data, 268 startups received an average of $4.7 billion in investment in 2020. When the subject is evaluated on the basis of countries, today North America is the cybersecurity market leader with a revenue share of 36.7%, followed by Asia Pacific countries.

Meanwhile, the shortage of qualified experts in the sector is also increasing. By 2021, 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs are predicted to be formed. According to ISC research data, while 4.7 million cybersecurity personnel are needed, the number of cybersecurity software developers worldwide is 2.8 million. In other words, an increase of 145% is required to complete the deficit.

In light of all this data, Turkey has also been taking important steps in the field of cybersecurity.

Teknopark Istanbul, a research and development (R&D) base for the country’s defense industry, also carries out important works in this field.

Teknopark Istanbul, where Turkey's first cybersecurity Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School started operating in the 2020-2021 academic year, will also open Turkey's first cybersecurity incubator in 2021.

Planning for the future

Underlining that they are the R&D center of the defense industry, Bilal Topçu, general manager of Teknopark Istanbul, said cybersecurity has now become an area the whole world is focusing on.

“There are many educated people in Turkey in this field. In particular, we will get very good results on cybersecurity when we offer such infrastructure and facilities,” Topçu said.

“As Teknopark Istanbul, we will closely support local startups in this field with our cybersecurity incubator that we will open soon. We are working with the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office, the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Cyber Security Cluster of Turkey,” he added.

Topçu also stressed that the center’s vocational high school will be productive for the students who will grow up with companies working in the cybersecurity field.

“We will bring our young people together with our companies in Technopark Istanbul in many applications. These are very good plans for the future. These efforts will get the share our country deserves from the global cybersecurity market,” he concluded.