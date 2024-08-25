The Russian founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France on Saturday evening, according to local media reports.

Durov, who was wanted in France, was taken into police custody, broadcasters TF1 and BFMTV reported, citing investigators.

He had arrived in the country from Azerbaijan at Le Bourget Airport near Paris.

According to the broadcasters, Durov had been arrested under a warrant for offenses related to the popular messaging app.

TF1 reported that a preliminary investigation could be initiated against Durov as early as Sunday.

Durov, who also founded the Russian social media platform VKontakte, created Telegram alongside his brother Nikolai.

Telegram is one of the most important online networks in Russia and is used by many authorities and politicians for communication.

Despite the Durov brothers' commitment to protecting user data, they have faced criticism for not consistently addressing hate speech and incitement to violence.