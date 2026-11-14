Tesla has begun inviting select customers to purchase its driverless Cybercab for personal use, opening a new chapter in the company's effort to bring fully autonomous vehicles beyond its Robotaxi fleet.

The electric vehicle maker announced Friday that some customers could now buy the two-seat Cybercab, which was designed without a steering wheel, pedals or traditional side mirrors.

"Select customers are now being invited to purchase Cybercab for personal use," Tesla's official Robotaxi account said in a post on X.

Order-page details accompanying the announcement listed an estimated starting price of $29,990, excluding taxes, with deliveries expected to begin in December.

Buyers must also pay a nonrefundable $1,000 deposit and subscribe to Tesla's autonomy service for $299 per month.

The monthly subscription is a condition of operating the vehicle, alongside regular maintenance.

Availability is also restricted to areas where Tesla supports its autonomous driving service, meaning owners will not initially be able to use its driverless capabilities everywhere.

The price and subscription requirements highlight the unusual ownership model behind the Cybercab.

Unlike conventional vehicles, which owners can drive independently, Tesla's purpose-built autonomous car depends on the company's software and designated operating areas.

The Cybercab was unveiled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in October 2024 at the company's "We, Robot" event. Musk initially said the vehicle would cost less than $30,000, with production expected to begin in 2026.

Unlike Tesla's existing electric vehicles, the Cybercab was developed specifically for autonomous transportation rather than conventional driving.

Its two-seat cabin, butterfly-style doors and large central touchscreen are designed around a system that allows passengers to summon and manage rides through Tesla's digital platform.

Tesla has also promoted the vehicle's potential accessibility benefits, arguing that its autonomous design could make transportation easier for people with disabilities who cannot drive conventional cars.

The move toward private ownership follows the expansion of Tesla's Robotaxi service, which initially relied on modified Model Y SUVs.

The company launched its unsupervised service in Austin, Texas, in June 2025 before expanding into Dallas and Houston in April 2026 and Miami in July. It has since extended operations to other markets, including Orlando, Tampa and Fort Worth.

However, the service remains geographically restricted, with vehicles operating within designated areas rather than across entire cities. The same limitations apply to privately owned Cybercabs, which Tesla says will function only within supported service zones.

Musk said the personal-sales offering would eventually expand nationwide as the company secures regulatory approvals.

He also acknowledged that the $299 monthly subscription was too expensive, saying he expected it to move closer to the approximately $115 monthly cost of Full Self-Driving and connectivity services on other Tesla models.

The launch also places Tesla under renewed scrutiny from U.S. safety regulators.

In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an audit inquiry into the company's self-certification of the Cybercab under federal motor vehicle safety standards.

The investigation is examining the technical information and procedures Tesla used to determine that the vehicle complies with federal requirements despite lacking conventional driving controls, including a steering wheel, accelerator and brake pedals, and mirrors.

The agency said existing safety standards remain in force while it assesses Tesla's compliance. The inquiry does not constitute a finding that the vehicle violates safety regulations.

Tesla's expansion also comes as competition in autonomous transportation intensifies.

Waymo, the self-driving vehicle subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, has expanded its driverless ride-hailing operations across several U.S. markets, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas and Nashville.

The company announced in September that it was providing fully autonomous rides in 14 cities, with further expansion since then.