Several prominent French media groups led by newspapers such as Le Monde and Le Figaro said Tuesday that they are suing social media platform X, accusing it of running their content without payment.

Newspapers including Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Parisien, Le Monde, Courrier International, Huffington Post and Le Nouvel Obs said in a statement that they were launching joint action against the social media company run by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk.

Last week, Agence France-Presse (AFP) sued X over the same issue and a court hearing has been set for May 15, 2025, according to the agency's management.

The French media groups accuse the site formerly known as Twitter of violating so-called neighboring rights, which, under a European directive adopted into French law, are due when social media platforms republish news content.

The newspapers and AFP had already asked for an emergency injunction against X, which they accuse of not negotiating.

On May 24, a Paris tribunal agreed with the media companies and gave X two months to provide commercial data that would allow them to assess the income it earns from their content.

The social media site "has not yet complied" with this decision, "demonstrating its continued intent to avoid its legal obligations," the newspapers said, justifying their latest suit.

Last week, around 50 other mainly regional French media groups said they had filed legal action against Microsoft, another U.S. digital giant.

They are claiming several million euros in a series of summons filed with Paris courts under the charge of "counterfeiting."

The issue of neighboring rights has poisoned relations between the French press and internet companies for the past five years.

In 2021, agreements were signed with Meta, owner of Facebook, and in 2022 with Google. Some were framework agreements, and others individual arrangements.

But last March matters again took a confrontational turn when the French Competition Authority fined Google 250 million euros ($265 million), accusing it of failing to meet some of its commitments made in 2022.