One of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom, is expanding its WiFi service points all over Turkey with its" accessible communication for everyone" approach.

It now offers free WiFi service for art lovers to experience innovative technologies at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) and Beyoğlu Culture Road, both of which are supporters of it.

With its strong infrastructure and experience, Türk Telekom offers free WiFi service to provide visitors with a quality and secure internet experience at AKM and venues along the Beyoğlu Culture Road.

Türk Telekom, which is the main supporter of the AKM with the rhetoric "art inside, life outside, Türk Telekom at the heart,” is thus bringing together art lovers with all the conveniences and opportunities that technology offers.

All art lovers who visit AKM and the cultural and art venues within the scope of Beyoğlu Culture Road will be able to use Türk Telekom’s unlimited WiFi service.

“As the main supporter of the Atatürk Cultural Center, which has made an important contribution to the formation and traces of the national culture of Turkey, in addition to giving our name to the opera house, we provide the entire communication and technological infrastructure of this valuable structure,” said Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal.

“We aim to provide visitors with pleasant moments and privileged experiences with special events in our entertainment, leisure and experience areas belonging to Türk Telekom in this very special place that combines technology and art,” Önal noted.

He said they aim to ensure that all visitors benefit from the internet with their free WiFi service.

“We will continue to blend art with technology with our end-to-end telecommunications services for art lovers to experience innovative technologies at AKM and Beyoğlu Culture Road.”

Türk Telekom, which gave its name to the main opera hall with a capacity of 2,040 people and that hosts the red sphere that is the symbol of the AKM, offers all visitors a high-quality and secure Internet connection with its experience in the field of fixed and mobile communication networks and WiFi with the highest technology.

In addition AKM, Türk Telekom’s free WiFi service will cover a large area on Beyoğlu Culture Road. Thus visitors of Galata Tower, Mehmet Akif Ersoy House, Tarık Zafer Tunaya Cultural Center, Narmanlı Han and Galata Mevlevihane will all be able to use the free WiFi service.