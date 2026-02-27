One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and tech companies, Türk Telekom is extending its leadership in the country's digital transformation into the education technologies (EdTech) field.

The company is doing that by deepening strategic investments through its subsidiary SEBIT and corporate venture arm TT Ventures.

Türk Telekom trajectory this year signals a shift beyond infrastructure provision toward becoming a technology player that develops AI-powered solutions for education.

Industry data and recent performance indicators suggest that Türk Telekom is positioning itself as a comprehensive learning analytics service provider, integrating connectivity, artificial intelligence and simulation technologies.

SEBIT, regarded as Türkiye's largest education technology company, has strengthened its leadership with AI algorithms centered on personalized learning.

Platforms such as Vitamin LGS and Raunt analyze students' performance gaps in real time using advanced data analytics, enabling tailored content delivery and measurable improvements in academic outcomes.

Education tech investments

The impact of these investments was reflected in the 2024 national high school entrance exam (LGS) results, where 30 Vitamin users achieved full scores and ranked first nationwide.

Meanwhile, SEBIT VCloud reached the global finals at the Learning Technologies Awards 2025, underscoring international recognition of the company’s digital education capabilities.

By 2026, major private education chains, including Ortadoğulular and Teknofen, had adopted SEBIT's infrastructure as part of their digital transformation strategies, expanding institutional partnerships in the sector.

Local EdTech startups

Türk Telekom's education vision extends beyond its subsidiaries.

Through TT Ventures' Pilot accelerator program, the company also supports domestic EdTech startups.

The total valuation of TT Ventures-backed companies has reached $576 million, with the portfolio featuring platforms focused on virtual and augmented reality technologies, including Nara.

Several of these startups were showcased on the global stage at CES 2025 and CES 2026 in Las Vegas, highlighting Türkiye's growing footprint in education technology exports.

Equal opportunity in education

Alongside commercial investments, Türk Telekom continues to prioritize social impact initiatives aimed at educational equality.

The TahtApp project, designed to support classroom learning for visually impaired children, expanded to 100 additional schools across 22 provinces during the 2025-2026 academic year, reaching thousands of students.

The company has also rolled out "100th Anniversary Libraries" nationwide, starting from southeastern regions struck by devastating early 2023 earthquakes, offering coding and digital skills training to young people to help build a qualified workforce for the future.

By combining 5.5G and low-latency connectivity with AI-powered education and simulation tools, Türk Telekom is evolving into a data-driven education technology enabler, aiming to enhance learning outcomes and shape Türkiye's digital education ecosystem.

AI revolution in telecom begins with smart network era

The latest "State of AI in Telecommunications" survey report published by Nvidia offers a striking projection of the sector's future. According to the report, telecom operators are evolving beyond their traditional role as data carriers and are preparing to become AI-native infrastructures aligned with the 6G era.

Compiled with insights from global industry leaders, the report confirms a fundamental mindset shift across the telecom ecosystem. About 90% of respondents state that AI integration directly increases revenues while reducing operational costs. However, the most transformative impact is seen in network management.

For sector experts, 6G is no longer defined solely by higher speeds. Instead, it represents a self-managing, intelligence-embedded architecture.

The Nvidia report supports this analogy: 77% of participants believe AI will become the primary operating system of networks even before 6G standards are fully established. In this sense, the "muscle power" built with 5G is expected to gain "cognitive functions" through AI well ahead of the 6G transition.

Networks that heal themselves

One of the most critical technologies highlighted in the report is "Agentic AI."

Rather than waiting for commands, intelligent agents will detect fiber cuts, traffic congestion or anomalies in real time and autonomously reroute data without human intervention.

This self-healing capability is reported to deliver a 26% boost in operational efficiency, generating the highest return on investment (ROI) across AI deployments in telecom.

"Agentic AI" is one of the most critical technologies highlighted in Nvidia's report. (Courtesy of Nvidia)

The growing impact of AI on workforce productivity and network optimization is also reflected in corporate budgets.

About 89% of companies plan to increase AI spending in 2026, shifting focus from customer-facing chatbots toward fully autonomous network management systems.

Rise of intelligence-carrying operators

Nvidia's 2026 outlook suggests that the future of telecommunications lies in building "intelligent pipelines."

Achieving 6G's goals of ultralow latency and high energy efficiency will require AI not as an optional add-on, but as a foundational layer.

As of 2026, the sector is evolving from a pure technology provider into the intelligence backbone of the global digital economy.

This technological trajectory aligns closely with the vision articulated by Bülent Kaytaz, founder of Teosol Technology, one of the technology leaders in Türkiye's telecommunications industry. Kaytaz describes that the future of telecommunication lies in building "smart pipelines."

'Invisible brain,' capacity exchange

The technological forecasts outlined in Nvidia's report strongly resonate with Kaytaz's long-standing vision.

Kaytaz emphasizes that operators will transform into "invisible brains" in the future. According to him, next-generation networks, detached from hardware and fully cloud-based, will operate like a "stock exchange" that manages capacity in real time through artificial intelligence.

"In this new paradigm, where the soul (software) separates from the body (hardware) and rises to the cloud, base stations will remain as 'dumb antennas,' while intelligence will be governed by a centralized invisible brain," Kaytaz explains.

He argues that truly autonomous systems will only be possible through such intelligent, software-defined network architectures.

The convergence between Nvidia's 2026 projections and Kaytaz's concept underscores a defining reality for the telecom sector.

Surging demand for online lessons makes hybrid education permanent

The education technologies (EdTech) market witnessed a Türkiye-driven growth story in 2025, as rising demand for online learning signaled that hybrid education has become a lasting model in the post-pandemic era.

The year marked a golden age for AI integration and personalized learning experiences. As families worldwide strengthened their trust in digital education solutions, Türkiye emerged as one of the fastest adopters of this global trend.

According to data from Novakid, Türkiye surpassed 1.6 million completed lessons last year, accounting for 22.5% of the platform's global volume alone.

This performance positioned Türkiye as Novakid's global leader in both lesson volume and revenue, overtaking strong markets such as Poland and Germany.

With more than 108,000 active students, the country is steadily evolving into a digital education hub.

This success is seen not only as market expansion but also as evidence of the young population's rapid adaptation to digital learning tools. The acceleration observed in the second half of 2025 suggests that hybrid education models will become even more entrenched in 2026.

AI standards take shape

The most significant transformation in the sector has been the shift from traditional teaching methods to autonomous learning tools.

As families around the globe grew more confident in digital learning platforms, Türkiye stands out as one of the quickest to embrace the shift. (Courtesy of Novakid)

Novakid's pilot AI Tutor project, actively used by 60% of students, has ushered in a new era in language learning. AI-powered teacher screening systems have reduced recruitment timelines to as little as eight days.

Engagement levels in Türkiye remain particularly strong: 49% of students take at least two lessons per week, while one in 10 families enrolls more than one child on the platform, underscoring growing trust in digital education.

The global EdTech community is now focused on the upcoming ASU GSV Summit scheduled for April 2026, where Novakid will unveil a new, fully autonomous, AI-based application designed for school-aged children.

Novakid CEO Max Azarov described 2025 as a milestone year for innovation.

“We have earned the trust of more than 940,000 parents worldwide. Our 2026 goal is to redefine the boundaries of online education through AI and interactive tools, making the international school experience accessible to every home at more affordable costs," Azarov said.

Venture capital flows toward AI strongholds

Data released by Carta for the fourth quarter of 2025 reveals a strategic shift in the global startup ecosystem. While total investment volume increased, the number of deals declined, signaling that capital is concentrating in fewer but stronger ventures.

According to Carta's latest figures, total capital raised in 2025 rose by 16.9% compared to the previous year. However, the number of completed funding rounds fell by 4.7% during the same period.

The data signals that instead of spreading risk across numerous early-stage bets, investors are writing larger checks for companies with proven traction and clearer paths to scale.

In parallel with this more selective climate, venture funds accelerating strategic repositioning efforts are reinforcing their portfolios with AI-native startups.

One notable example is Treeo VC, which completed its final closing in December and swiftly entered execution mode.

As of the last quarter of 2025 and early 2026, the fund announced five critical additions to its portfolio. Its strategy mirrors broader market dynamics: targeting companies not merely at the idea stage, but those with substantial contract volumes, validated business models and measurable market traction.

Era of easy money is over

Market analysts describe 2025 as a "maturity test" period for venture capital. Investors are conducting deeper due diligence and prioritizing startups with sustainable fundamentals.

Following the liquidity surge of 2021, when quarterly investment volumes peaked at $67.9 billion, the market has recalibrated to a more sustainable quarterly level of $36.1 billion.

This normalization is widely interpreted as a healthier growth trajectory rather than a contraction. The shift toward high-conviction investments suggests that the next wave of major mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings (IPOs) may emerge in AI infrastructure and the vertical automation field.