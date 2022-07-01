One of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom has added a new e-wallet application to its new electronic payment products portfolio.

The company says its app Pokus is open to users of all operators, providing a secure shopping experience from games and food to entertainment, both in stores and over the internet.

Many services are on offer with Pokus without a monthly fee, including bill payments, money transfers, digital subscriptions, discounts from contracted brands and the opportunity to earn free internet.

Pokus offers a combination of products such as contactless prepaid cards and virtual cards, which can be used by anyone with a smartphone over the age of 12 in Turkey, regardless of bank or operator. It also provides in-store and online shopping from MasterCard member businesses, in Turkey and abroad.

“We are putting people at the center and continue to stand by our customers with our innovative products and services that transform technology into human well-being and benefit in line with our goal of making everyone feel valuable,” said Türk Telekom Finance Deputy General Manager Kaan Aktan.

“In this context, we are accelerating our investments in the fintech field and improving our mobile payment services offered by our group company TT Ödeme ve Elektronik Para Hizmetleri A.Ş. day by day. Now, with our group company TT Ödeme’s new service Pokus e-wallet, we offer users every option that can be expected from a mobile payment application. As in all our business lines, we are determined to be a pioneer in the field of fintech,” he noted.