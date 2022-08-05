Internet service has become the main need that is now in great demand in many places. However, institutions may have difficulty meeting this demand from time to time.

One of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom’s new service now allows businesses to provide their own customers with secure and high-quality WiFi service.

They can customize this service with their own brands and in accordance with legal obligations over wide internet infrastructure.

With "My WiFi Workplace," businesses will have the opportunity to decouple from the competition as they will be able to keep log records in a way that is 100% compliant with legal obligations.

“We provide services to stadiums, airports, restaurants and public transportation vehicles such as buses, ferries, airplanes as well as thousands of institutions with the Türk Telekom WiFi product family,” said Fatih Türkoğlu, a director of product and service management at Türk Telekom.

“We continue our investments that turn technology into good tools that benefit people. In this sense, we facilitate the lives of our tradesmen and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), who we believe have a great potential for our country and increase their interactions with their customers,” Türkoğlu said.

“My WiFi Workplace” allows businesses to connect with their customers with a personalized welcome screen that they can design for their needs while also offering WiFi usage analytics with advanced reporting tools.

Türk Telekom, the technology company with a WiFi network of the highest capacity in thousands of locations in Turkey, continues to make a difference in the lives of tradespeople and SMEs with its products and services, especially my “My WiFi Workplace,” which has an easy and practical installation.