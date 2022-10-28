One of Türkiye's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom is moving forward with its ambition to play a pioneering role in the field of new-generation technologies with open-source software.

Continuing its global cooperation, Türk Telekom has agreed with Parallel Wireless and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) trials, which play an important role in strengthening the ecosystem for 5G technologies.

With the agreement, the patented Intelligent Access Network Controller (RIC) technology that provides efficiency and flexibility to mobile networks that has been developed by Juniper Networks in partnership with Netsia, Türk Telekom’s subsidiary in the U.S., will also be integrated into the test network.

5G and beyond

Türk Telekom works with the world’s leading technology companies to achieve the transformation needed by 5G and beyond new-generation technologies. In this context, Türk Telekom is now collaborating with Parallel Wireless, which develops mobile network solutions, and the USTDA, which provides grant support to the development projects of nations.

Türk Telekom and Parallel Wireless, which is one of the leading companies in cloud-based wireless networks and smart RAN architecture, will test all “G” technologies (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G), especially 5G, which supports Open RAN standards.

In the project carried out with the grant support of USTDA, the patented RIC technology, which is an important part of the Open RAN architecture and productized by Juniper Networks in partnership with Netsia, will also be integrated into the test network.

Global cooperation

Yusuf Kıraç, chief technology officer at Türk Telekom, said the company continues its technology production and development that will play an active role in determining 5G standards with its global collaborations.

“We make significant contributions to the development of the domestic and foreign ecosystem with the developments, trial and productization studies we have made on Open RAN. In this context, Parallel Wireless and we have agreed with the U.S. Trade and Development Agency to test the Open RAN solution in pilot areas,” Kıraç said.

The RIC technology constitutes an important step of this work, he noted. “In this project, we also use the RIC product, which is an important part of the Open RAN architecture and enables the intelligent control of sliced mobile networks over the cloud, and which was developed in cooperation with Türk Telekom subsidiary Netsia and Juniper.”