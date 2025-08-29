One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom, this week announced it had reched a deal with Turkish authorities to extend its concession agreement until 2050, as part of which it committed to invest $17 billion in the country's digital backbone.

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal said average internet speeds will increase sevenfold over the course of the agreement, marking a new era in the country's connectivity ambitions.

The new deal will be effective from February 2026 and includes a $3 billion concession fee, with Önal saying it would make a significant contribution to public revenues, while accelerating the expansion of Türkiye's fiber networks, data centers, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity ecosystem.

Türkiye's digital future

Önal went on to emphasize the telecom company's historic responsibility in Türkiye's digital transformation.

“We are not only carrying the present, but also shouldering Türkiye's digital future extending to 2050. This agreement is a guarantee of massive investments in our country's communication infrastructure and value-added services," he noted.

"We have committed to investing $17 billion in this process. In areas like 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and next-generation digital services, we will elevate Türkiye to a globally competitive level."

According to the agreement, Türk Telekom will begin paying a $3 billion concession fee to the government in installments starting in 2026. In addition, with the $17 billion investment commitment, the company will expand the country's fiber networks, develop data centers, enchance cloud solutions and strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem.

$20B contribution

Önal emphasized the strategic importance of infrastructure investments.

"This concession agreement, extending to the 2050 vision, is not only a telecommunications contract; it is a critical step toward Türkiye's economic and technological independence," he said.

"We continue to pursue our goal of a strong Türkiye through strong infrastructure. Our users will experience the digital services of the future seamlessly and securely."

According to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, the agreement is projected to contribute approximately $20 billion directly to the Turkish economy. The renewed contract covers the provision, operation and development of fixed electronic communications infrastructure. It also includes the wholesale and retail delivery of telecommunications services.

The current concession agreement for the provision of telecommunications services was set to expire on Feb. 28, next year. However, following negotiations, the term has been definitively extended by 24 years.

Fiber network tops 506,000 km

Önal said Türk Telekom has long emphasized what he described as a fundamental truth: "Our infrastructure is Türkiye's infrastructure."

"We are driving Türkiye’s digital transformation and leading the sector in investment. Through our contributions to employment, our investments and the technologies we produce and export, we've delivered significant value to our state and economy," he noted.

As of today, the company's fiber network has surpassed 506,000 kilometers, according to the chief executive.

"This half-million-kilometer fiber backbone is the strongest guarantee of our country's digital future. With our fiber network and coverage now reaching 33.8 million households, we're supporting the digitalization of individuals and institutions alike," said Önal.

Beyond fiber expansion, another critical factor is speed capability.

Türk Telekom has increased the number of households across Türkiye with access to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) speeds to 11.5 million, and raised its average connection speed to 383 megabits per second (Mbps), Önal said.

"The results of our efforts are reflected in international reports. According to the FTTH Council, Türkiye ranks third among 39 European countries in terms of fiber coverage, fourth in number of fiber subscribers, and is among the top five fastest-growing markets in Europe," he added.

Türk Telekom is committed to weaving fiber networks across every corner of Türkiye, according to Önal.

"Fiber infrastructure is also essential for 5G. We've already increased the share of long-term evolution (LTE) base stations needed for 5G transition to 55%, surpassing the global target set for 2030. This is why we proudly say we are the most 5G-ready operator," he said.

Through cross-border projects, Önal said they see themselves not only as a key player in Türkiye's digital future, but also in shaping the digital landscape of our region and the world.

"As you know, we've recently launched the fiberization process in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)."

2030 targets

The renewed concession provides Türk Telekom with long-term investment certainty and the ability to scale its network predictably.

"Through our ongoing intensive fiber transformation investments, we will continue to create lasting value by increasing the fiber household coverage rate across the country," said Önal.

Under the renewed concession, Türk Telekom's targets by 2030 include expanding fiber access to 37 million households, increasing its subscriber base to 17 million and boosting its average fiber connection speed by sevenfold, he noted.

"We remain deeply committed to strengthening the backbone of the digital ecosystem in many critical areas, from virtual networks to quantum communication, from data centers to cybersecurity, and from artificial intelligence to the Internet of Things (IoT)," said Önal.

"We will continue to pursue our mission of being Türkiye's technological flag bearer with even greater motivation."

10 tech startups set for global expansion through Pilot accelerator

TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, has announced the 10 startups selected for the 13th cycle of its Pilot accelerator program, which aims to strengthen Türkiye's entrepreneurship ecosystem and help local technology ventures expand into global markets.

The program is part of the telecoms company's efforts to foster entrepreneurial culture and support the early-stage technology ventures. The selected startups will receive financial support, mentorship, and access to international growth programs tailored to their needs.

They will have an opportunity to benefit from a TL 200,000 cash grant and potential investment from Türk Telekom Ventures. Upon completing the program, the ventures will qualify for a customized international entrepreneurship module designed to accelerate their global journey.

Participants will also gain access to Türk Telekom's business network, sales and marketing channels and deep expertise in high-tech innovation.

Early-stage support

Türk Telekom Ventures General Manager Muhammed Özhan emphasized the strategic importance of empowering startups in today's tech-driven competitive landscape.

"As Türk Telekom, we are committed to building a Türkiye that not only follows technology but leads it. We support each startup with the ambition of becoming the country's next unicorn. This year, the 13th term of Pilot offers cash and investment support, access to our robust mentor network and expert trainers, and the opportunity to leverage Türk Telekom’s extensive business connections and technological infrastructure," Özhan said.

He added that the international module will allow startups to also receive training from global experts.

"We will continue our efforts to identify the early-stage potential of ventures that can emerge from Türkiye and make a global impact, and to transform them into sustainable success stories through the right strategy, investment and mentorship," Özhan said.

The 10 startups selected for Pilot's new cycle will receive comprehensive support to accelerate their growth.

In addition to investment and financial backing, they will participate in a specially designed international program. Throughout the process, they will gain access to Türk Telekom's advanced technology infrastructure, a mentor pool of over 400 subject matter experts, and TT Ventures' broad investor network.

Spotlight on AI-driven innovation

Below are the startups that will attend the new Pilot term.

Exin Health AI – An AI-powered platform that redefines operating room workflows.

Homster – A fully automated 3D interior design application and an AI-powered sales agent.

Klart AI – A corporate-grade autonomous AI assistant supporting various mobility solutions.

Ono – An HR-tech platform offering AI-based human resources solutions.

Priam AI – A cybersecurity and incident response platform powered by artificial intelligence.

Ratio Energy – An energy management and optimization platform. Through RatioEMS, energy storage assets are monitored and optimized in real time to increase revenue and extend battery life.

Refabric – A B2B SaaS platform offering end-to-end AI solutions for textile and fashion professionals. Refabric transforms the entire creative process, from design to marketing, for fashion brands.

Retinow – A health tech startup developing AI-powered retina scanning software and fundus camera technology.

Werover – Developer of AI-based health monitoring technology for wind turbine blades. Its 24/7 monitoring system enables early damage detection.

Zuzzuu – A cutting-edge revenue growth platform that enables brands to create highly engaging and personalized customer experiences.

Google DeepMind's visual editing model launches in Gemini

A new era in AI-powered visual editing is underway as Google DeepMind's cutting-edge image generation and editing model becomes available to users through the Gemini app.

This will enable users to merge two separate photos to create entirely new visual stories, ushering in a transformative shift in how we interact with images.

The model has received top global ratings for its performance and is designed to revolutionize the photo editing experience.

The global visual editing market reached a size of $4.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 17.2%.

With dominant players like Adobe Photoshop and Midjourney already established, Google's strategy of offering free access could be a game-changer.

Journey through time, imagination

Imagine combining a photo of yourself with one of your dogs to place you both on a basketball court. Or appearing to share a meal with a friend who lives far away. Want to see yourself in the voluminous hairstyles of the 1960s or dressed as a Charleston dancer from the 1920s? The new model preserves facial features and personal characteristics while transporting users across eras.

The technology doesn't stop at humans. It recognizes pets too, maintaining their unique traits to create playful scenarios. Ever dreamed of seeing yourself as an astronaut, chef, firefighter, or rock star? Now, all it takes is a photo and your imagination.

Tech analysts predict that Google's move will accelerate the "democratization" of creative AI tools. Advanced editing capabilities that were once reserved for professional designers are now accessible to everyone.

Paradigm shift in creativity

This innovation is more than a technological leap; it signals a fundamental shift in the future of visual communication. Users can now bring any imagined scene to life without needing professional skills.

The implications could span across social media, marketing, education and the arts, potentially transforming how visual content is created and shared.

The new feature is now available in the Gemini app. Users can simply upload a photo and describe the desired transformation to experience this revolutionary editing tool firsthand.

Built-in AI transparency, safety

Users can also decorate a blank room step-by-step, painting walls, adding bookshelves and placing furniture, with AI preserving previous changes at each stage.

The model allows for creative crossovers, such as applying the color and texture of flower petals to rain boots or transferring butterfly wing patterns onto a dress. These features open new possibilities in fashion design, interior decoration and beyond.

Google has implemented robust safeguards to address concerns around deepfake technologies. Every AI-generated image includes a visible watermark, an invisible digital signature via SynthID and a clear label indicating it was created by AI.

Turkish corporate VC invests in US nuclear tech startup

Eksim Ventures, one of Türkiye's leading corporate venture capital funds, has expanded its portfolio with a strategic investment in the energy sector.

The corporate VC participated in the Series B funding round of Aalo Atomics, a U.S.-based startup developing small modular nuclear reactors, which was selected for the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear energy program.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Aalo Atomics secured $100 million in its Series B round, led by Valor Equity Partners.

Eksim Ventures joined a roster of prominent investors including Fine Structure Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Crosscut, Kindred Ventures and 50Y. The round follows a $27 million Series A raise completed in August 2024.

Aalo Atomics plans to use the new capital to accelerate its business development efforts and add momentum to the construction of its first nuclear power plant, Aalo-X.

Nuclear energy joins investment portfolio

With previous investments spanning AI-powered mobility, food tech, health, fintech and generative AI, Eksim Ventures is now entering the energy space.

"We are in a period where the development of artificial intelligence and the rising energy demands of data centers are driving an increasing need for and investment in nuclear energy," said Eksim Ventures Director Emre Bulut.

"At Eksim Ventures, believing in the power of entrepreneurship and guided by our vision to support innovative ideas, we have invested in Aalo Atomics, a company we believe will deliver strong performance in this field," Bulut noted.